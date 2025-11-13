Illinois’ Bright Start 529 Plan earns seventh gold rating from Morningstar

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced that the state’s Bright Start 529 College Savings Plan earned its seventh Gold rating from Morningstar, ranking it among the nation’s top plans.

“To be touted as one of the nation’s best by Morningstar for the seventh time under my watch confirms from an independent source that Illinois’ 529 College Savings plans are a great investment for Illinois families,” Frerichs said in a news release. “Since taking office, my priority has been to ensure Illinois families have access to the highest quality savings plans in the nation with low fees and a high-quality range of investment options. We are proud to earn this honor and help families save for their children’s future.”

Morningstar independently evaluates college savings plans each year and assigns each one a rating of Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral, or Negative. Bright Start is one of only five Gold-rated 529 plans in the country. In its review, Morningstar identified Bright Start 529 as a “Valedictorian” and a standout plan that “offers compelling investment options that are also highly cost-effective.”

Morningstar’s medal ratings represent composite scores of each plan’s performance across the key performance pillars of Process, People, and Parent, with Price also considered.

In addition, the adviser-guided Bright Directions plan received an upgrade to a Bronze rating, the only 529 plan in the nation to get a higher rating than last year.

Under Frerichs, Morningstar has awarded Bright Directions 529 with five Silver and three Bronze ratings. Other evaluators, such as Saving for College, awarded Bright Directions with “High Honors” in 2025.

Bright Start now has over 500,000 accounts, and combined with Bright Directions, Illinois boasts more than 900,000 529 accounts holding $23 billion in assets.

Research shows children with dedicated college savings accounts are three times more likely to attend college. Frerichs’ office continues to improve Illinois’ 529 plans to help families save for education.

For more information about the Treasurer’s Office 529 College Savings programs, visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov. To open an account, visit BrightStart.com. There is no minimum amount to open an account.