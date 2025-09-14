Pritzker issues executive order to ensure access to vaccines this fall

Lois Davis, public health nurse prepares a measles mumps rubella vaccine to a patient on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at the La Salle County Health Department in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

An executive order signed Friday by Gov. JB Pritzker aims to ensure Illinois residents have access to the appropriate vaccines ahead of the fall respiratory virus season.

The order establishes the Statewide Vaccine Access Initiative, led by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Pritzker said the order was necessary following recent changes to vaccine policies by federal health agencies and specifically called out the “volatile and concerning actions” of Secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“When the federal government abandons its responsibility, Illinois will step up,” Pritzker said. “We will follow the science, listen to medical experts and do everything in our power to enable families to receive the care they need.”

The order directs the IDPH to “issue a Standing Order to allow eligible providers in pharmacy and other appropriate clinical settings to administer vaccines recommended by IDPH after consultation with its expert Immunization Advisory Committee.”

The order affects access to flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.

IDPH officials said the Immunization Advisory Committee will convene Sept. 22, and by the end of the week is expected to provide guidance to providers and help residents in their immunization decisions.

“With confusing and conflicting guidelines from the federal government, the executive order ensures Illinois residents have the credible, transparent and science-based guidance they need to make vaccine decisions for themselves and their family,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “We will work with every partner — from pharmacies to schools to rural clinics — to ensure access to critical vaccines to keep our Illinois residents and their families protected.”

Leaders of various statewide medical organizations supported the governor’s actions, calling it a “life-saving” initiative.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250912/news/pritzker-issues-executive-order-to-ensure-access-to-vaccines-this-fall/