100-degree heat returns to northern Illinois starting Friday

The National Weather Service forecasts heat levels will reach 100 degrees or higher Friday through Saturday, Aug. 8-10.

By Judy Harvey

Heat and humidity remain on the rise across northern Illinois and triple-digit heat levels are expected back by Friday.

The high temperatures will last through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Peak heat indices will reach 95-100 degrees on Friday and Saturday, and 90-95 degrees on Sunday.

Dos and don’ts during extreme heat

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, and lightweight clothing.

• Ensure children are wearing appropriate clothing and avoiding long periods of time outdoors.

• Avoid strenuous activity outdoors.

• Outdoor work should be minimized (Employers are recommended to avoid heavy-duty outdoor projects during a heat advisory)

• Fans will move air around, but do not lower your temperature.

• Use air conditioning inside your home or visit an air-conditioned location.

• Check in with relatives and neighbors on if they have access to air conditioning.

• Never leave children or pets in a vehicle unattended.

• Eat light. The more calories you take in, the more body heat you produce.

• Drink plenty of fluids before work and throughout the day. Avoid caffeine.

• Wear lightweight clothing. Wide-brimmed hats protect workers from direct sunlight

Signs of heat-related illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the following list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illnesses:

• Heat cramp symptoms: Painful muscle cramps/spasms usually in legs and abdomen; heavy sweating.

• Heat exhaustion symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting.

• Heat stroke symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.remain

