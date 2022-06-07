Eyes on Enterprise: Cody Burroughs opens State Farm office in La Salle

Cody Burroughs State Farm Insurance opened its second office at 362 Third St. in La Salle, within the refurbished gas station at the corner of Bucklin and Third streets.

The insurance agent has another location at 313 S. Spalding St. in Spring Valley.

Burroughs said he is going to embrace the design of the former La Salle gas station, which was being renovated for a possible restaurant. Customers will be able to sit at a counter to meet with insurance agents and garage doors will open into an office area where customers can bring their vehicles in for estimates.

Burroughs said he and his father collect antique gas pumps and he plans to put some on display.

Call Burroughs at 815-223-1059 for more information.

La Salle campground opens to public

Starved Rock Family Campgrounds opened to the public last week.

The campground – the former Hickory Hollow Campground at 757 3029th Road – features 100 RV spots and 50 tent camping sites. For more information, search for Starved Rock Family Campground on Facebook.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.