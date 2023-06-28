Princeton Inn is back in business; reopening set July 1

The Princeton Inn, a local business that has served the Princeton area for decades, is back in business under the new ownership of Dave Shouse, Gary Phillips, Shellee Monier and Jeff Piper.

The ownership will hold a grand reopening event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the business located at 1516 N. Main St.

Shouse and his business partners got involved once they heard rumors floating around that the local establishment might be torn down to built apartments or just shut down.

“All of us thought that this place was kind of an icon in this community,” Shouse said. “It’s been here forever and there’s a whole lot of memories in this place. We just didn’t want to see it go down the tubes.”

The group wound up reaching out to the Dahl family and eventually worked out a deal to purchase the business.

Shouse said that the new group’s goal is to refresh the business while still keeping the traditional atmosphere and environment that customers have come to enjoy for decades.

“We’ve cleaned up the outside look and inside we took down the really dark ceiling tile that was in their and put up brand new tile,” Shouse said.

The group has also done some painting, bathroom work and installed larger televisions to help update the establishment before their grand reopening event.

“We still want to have the place that everyone can come in to talk and tell stories, but on certain game days we want everyone to be able to see, hear and enjoy the games as well.”

Shouse said that the group will look to carry on the legacy of the Dahl family that they have developed over more than five decades in business.

For the new owners, the July 1 event will be an opportunity to invite back those who have visited the Princeton Inn in the past to see the improvements and to welcome in new members of the community who are interested in seeing what they have to offer.

The event will feature catered food from Alexander Park Tavern including Italian beef and barbecue pulled pork, drawings and prizes throughout the day.

The Princeton Inn is open 10 a.m. until at least 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Inn also will have a happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday that includes $2 domestic and $4 import deals.

For information about the business or the reopening event, call 815-872-0051.