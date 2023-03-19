La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nine counties across Illinois had elevated levels – eight were medium and one was high.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators in the last seven days through Thursday. The county had a case rate of 62.58 per 100,000 residents; a new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 rate of 1.6 per 100,000 residents; and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 was 2.4%.

There were 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in La Salle County from March 10 to March 16 and 82 residents previously confirmed with COVID-19 were removed from quarantine in that same time period.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/