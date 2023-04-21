Spring Valley council agrees to buy property where April 2 fire occurred

The Spring Valley City Council agreed to purchase Monday the downtown property that was the site of an April 2 fire that led to the loss of the building, provided it is cleaned up in proper fashion.

LZ Resale and Indoor Shooting Range previously stood at 120 E. Saint Paul St.

Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson said the business owner, Edward R. Zeglis, Jr., reached out to the city and asked if it would be interested in purchasing the property.

The city agreed to buy the property for $33,515, which is the same price as the cleanup of the property. The purchase is contingent upon a final approval process before the City Council. Per the agreement, possession and date of closing should be on or before May 30.

Alderman Mike Herrmann asked for an amendment to be added to the agreement requiring the property is in “level-graded condition.” The agreement also said the condition must be “acceptable to purchaser.”

The agreement was approved 6-2 Monday with aldermen Ken Bogacz and Greg Campbell voting no.

The fourth alarm fire April 2 at LZ Resale and Indoor Shooting Range drew the assistance of several area departments. The building was taken down in the process of fighting the fire and the cause has not been released as of yet, but it is not considered suspicious.

LZ Resale has posted recently to its Facebook page “it may be looking for a new location,” adding “any suggestions?”

Following the fire, the business posted a message to its Facebook page. “Thanks to everyone involved in the LZ resale emergency today. Due to this circumstance LZ Resale will be closed for some time. As to my family of patrons we will see what tomorrow brings. Thanks for all the well wishes.”