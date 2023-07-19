Waltham seeks $10 million school expansion

Waltham Elementary’s enrollment is projected to climb upwards of 18% in the next few years and that means a looming space crunch in the still-new school.

So the district is considering building an annex – price tag: $9.96 million – and voters in the Utica area might decide a referendum to fund it at the next primary election in March 2024 or the general (presidential) election in November 2024.

Superintendent Kristi Eager said Tuesday she crunched some numbers for the next three school years and she foresees enrollment climbing from about 200 to perhaps 240.

“This was pretty eye-opening,” Eager said, adding later, “I’m not looking to see these numbers go down a whole lot.”

A sketch of what Waltham Elementary could look like if voters approve the $10 million in funding. The sketches were presented Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to the Waltham Elementary School Board. (Image provided by BLDD)

How much space is needed? The designs presented Tuesday by BLDD, the architecture firm that designed Waltham’s school building, show a building addition of 21,000 square feet to be annexed to the north and northwest sides of the school.

Damien Schlitt, a principal with BLDD, said the design includes a new commons area for the junior high students, additional play space as well as designated space for the pre-kindergarten program.

The designs also show 55 more parking spaces. Limited parking has been issue since the building was opened.

One feature not included in the design is a cafeteria – a proposal district officials previously rejected and still do not foresee.

“There isn’t much return on it,” Eager said. “We are not a free and reduced school. That’s a lot of personnel, also.”

Nevertheless, the designs are fluid – “These are not final designs,” Schlitt said – nor is there a set figure to be put to voters.

BLDD provided a rough timeline for putting a question to voters. If the Waltham board opts for a referendum on March 12, then an open house would be scheduled two months from now with final board action by Christmas. Already, there are indications that’s too swift for the board.

“You can skip that one,” board member Brian Phillips said, adding later, “I’m digesting – it’s a lot.”

The less-frenetic option is the presidential election. Final board action would be in summer 2024 with an “informational campaign” in autumn.

If the referendum passes, construction would be completed in time for the spring semester 2027, at the earliest.