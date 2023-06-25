Streator library to host sunglasses scavenger hunt, and music theme

Summer is in full swing and the Streator Public Library will be hosting a sunglasses scavenger hunt the week of June 26.

Find cool shades around the library.

The following events are scheduled the week of June 26 at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

Additionally, the library will be focusing on a new subject every week of summer. This week is music. The library will have items on the shelf to fit the theme.

9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 26: Drama Camp: Learn about drama with a group of people like minded peers. Register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

11 a.m. to noon Monday, June 26: Storytime. Listen to a story that is themed for the week!

Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, June 26: Toddler Time: Toddlers can move and grove as they develop social skills with others.

Noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 27: STEM

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27: Lego Club: Build, stack, create.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27: Puppet play: A short story depicted by handmade puppets for kids to enjoy.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: Madd’s Crafts. Participate in making a mad cool craft with friends at the library.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: Anime Club. Talk about everything anime and manga.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, June 29: Little’s Rhyme club: A lap sit program to help small children work on their early rhyming skills.

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 29: Game night: Guess TV show intro. Think you know your game show tunes? Put that to the test! Register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org

4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29: Thriller matinee. This week’s movie is “Jurassic Park.”

9 a.m. to noon: Friday, June 30: Drama Camp: Learn about drama with a group of people like minded peers. Must register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 30: Salt and pepper shaker bouquets. Want a simple and cute centerpiece for your home? Come to the library and make your own. Register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 30: Drawing academy: Gesture Drawing. That sketchbook isn’t going to fill itself. Work on it together at the library.

4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1: Karaoke at the library.