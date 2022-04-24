Grand Ridge police seek info into damaged vehicles

The Grand Ridge Police Department is seeking assistance from residents in gathering more information about several criminal damage to property reports Sunday.

Three different vehicles were reported damaged while parked unoccupied in the 500 block of Sylvan Avenue, some time during the evening hours of April 18, 19 and 20. The suspect used a sharp key-like instrument in scratching vehicles, said Grand Ridge Deputy Chief Jim Bell.

Anyone in this area should check their home surveillance cameras and parents should ask their children if they know of any incidents.

Those with information can private message the Grand Ridge Police Department Facebook page or contact the police department at 815-249-6462 or 815-257-0989.