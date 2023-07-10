IVCC Ottawa Center to host food sanitation course

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center offers Food Service Sanitation Manager Certification (ID: 7392).

This class taught by Sara Smith meets at the IVCC Ottawa Center for four sessions from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 18 to July 27.

Applied Food Service Sanitation is designed to assist the manager or potential manager in applying sanitation principles for the operation of a food service establishment. Students will learn to identify the causes of food-borne illness, identify and apply correct procedures for cleaning and sanitizing, recognize problems and potential solutions associated with facility, equipment and layout.

The Illinois code related to food service establishments will be discussed. Students will take the ServSafe Protection Food Manager Certification exam in class at the end of the course. This class is required in Illinois for Food Protection Manager Certification by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Upon successful completion of the exam with a passing grade, students will attain licenses valid for five years. Attendance is required at all sessions to meet IDPH training requirements. Cost is $130.

The textbook, ServSafe Manager, Seventh Edition, is available only online and may be purchased at ivcc.ecampus.com with books delivered to the home. Due to the fast-paced nature of the class, students should start reading the textbook prior to the start of the class.

To register, call 815-224-0427 or go to www.ivcc.edu/enroll.