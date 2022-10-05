Boys soccer: Quick start helps lead Streator to 5-0 win over Coal City in ICE finale

STREATOR – The Streator boys soccer team was looking to bounce back Tuesday afternoon after two consecutive defeats and the loss of Bulldogs ace sweeper Parker Phillis to injury.
The Bulldogs’ rebound didn’t take long against visiting Coal City at SHS Athletic Fields.
Streator found the back of the Coalers’ net only 49 seconds into the match, added another goal four minutes later and then scored three times in the second half to take the final Illinois Central Eight Conference match of the season for each team 5-0 to improve to 13-5 overall and finish 4-2 in league play.
“We were able to strike first early and kind of set the tone,” Streator coach J.T. Huey said. “I thought we were the aggressors right from the start, and that’s how we want to play. The guys did a really nice job today coming off last week when we battled some injuries, some illnesses and some losses. It was really nice to see this team bounce back.
“We’ve had to do some shifting after losing Parker. I mean, we lost our quarterback. Keaton Yednock stepped up into Parker’s spot, Adam Williamson at left back really stepped up his leadership today, and Declan O’Connor dropped back to stopper, where Keaton normally is. They all did a great job in newer roles.”
The hosts’ quick opening score came from Brady Grabowski, who took a great pass from Noah Russow, chipped the ball around rushing Coal City keeper Jared Counterman (five saves) and kicked the ball into an open net. The Bulldogs made it 2-0 in the fifth minute as Landon Muntz scored on a laser 40-yard direct kick that found the upper corner of the short-side cage.
Coal City had two solid chances from Timi Shabani and another from Luke Hawkins in the middle of the first half, but each was turned aside by Streator keeper Noah Camp (six saves).
“We didn’t come out ready to go right away, and it’s something we’ve dealt with a lot this season,” said Coal City coach Steven McCleary, whose team dropped to 2-13-1 and 1-5. “The message at halftime was that regardless of our pregame, it’s really about each player getting themselves ready to play.
“We’ve tried a lot of different things to combat it, from very short pregame warmups to ones that go right up to the opening kickoff. We’ve also had a few games where we really came out ready from the start, but today wasn’t one for sure. When you get down like that early the rest of the game is battle, but I thought we responded well to their first two goals.
“I felt from their second goal on in the first half we held the advantage in ball possession and chances, but we just didn’t capitalize on them. I also thought we played OK in the second half, but give Streator credit, when they had chances, they finished them.”
In the second half, the home team again scored early as Russow corralled a throw-in near midfield by Williamson, worked through a pair of defenders, and sent a 15-yard shot low left past Counterman.
In the 52nd minute, a Russow shot off a Muntz corner kick was saved by Counterman, but the rebound was headed in by Grabowski on the weak side to make it 4-0.
Then three minutes later, Russow again found a perfect throw-in from Williamson, heading it in with a flick with his back to the goal.
Streator held a 21-7 overall advantage in total shots, including 13-6 on net.
Next up for the two squads, Coal City travels to take on Sandwich on Wednesday, while Streator hosts Morris on Thursday.