June 13, 2023
Shaw Local
Interstate 8, Illinois Central Eight release spring all-conference accolades

L-P, Ottawa, Sandwich, Morris, Streator all well-represented

L-P's Taylor Martyn smacks a triple against Ottawa on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Ottawa High School.

La Salle-Peru's Taylor Martyn smacks a triple against Ottawa this past season. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Central Eight and Interstate 8 have released their spring all-conference teams for softball, baseball and girls soccer for the 2023 season.

Listed are the area all-league award winners from Ottawa, Sandwich, La Salle-Peru, Morris and Streator high schools.

Interstate 8

Morris' Ella Davis fires a pitch during their game against Sycamore Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Sycamore High School.

Morris' Ella Davis fires a pitch during a game against Sycamore. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Softball: Conference champion Ottawa, runner-up La Salle-Peru and third-place Morris understandably were the most represented ballclubs on the 2023 All-I8 Team.

Ottawa senior pitcher McKenzie Oslanzi was selected as the Interstate Eight Conference’s Most Valuable Player and shared first-team honors with teammates senior Ryleigh Stehl, junior Kendall Lowery and sophomores Hailey Larsen and Maura Condon.

La Salle-Peru garnered four first-team selections — seniors Cloe Mitchell and Taylor Martyn as well as juniors Addie Duttlinger and Ava Lambert.

Morris had three I8 first-teamers, namely senior Addison Stacy, senior Ella Davis and junior Elaina Vidales.

Sandwich’s two I8 first-team picks were sophomore Audrey Cyr and senior Breanna Sexton.

The rest of the first team included Sycamore’s Tia Durst, Brooklynn Snodgrass and Kairi Lantz; Kaneland’s Mackenzie Hardy, Rochelle’s Morgan Smardo and Plano’s Lindsey Cocks.

Honorable mention status was granted to: from Sandwich — senior Alexis Sexton and senior Allison Olson; from Morris — senior Kylee Claypool and freshman Alyssa Jepson; from La Salle-Peru — senior Ava Lannen; and from Ottawa — senior Brynne Sember and junior Peyton Bryson.

Ottawa starting pitcher Rylan Dorsey lets with a pitch Thursday at Ottawa during a game against Streator on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ottawa High School.

Ottawa starting pitcher Rylan Dorsey lets loose a pitch during a game against Streator this spring. (Tom Sistak)

Baseball: Conference champion Morris was most decorated on the 2023 Interstate 8 All-Conference Team, highlighted by I8 Most Valuable Player Jack Wheeler, a sophomore University of Illinois commit who delivered the walk-off RBI single against runner-up Sycamore to clinch the league title.

Joining Wheeler on the first team are teammates Nazim Baftiri, AJ Zweeres, Cody DelFavero and Griffin Zweeres.

Fourth-place La Salle-Peru, fifth-place Ottawa and tied-for-seventh Sandwich each had one first-team selection — Mason Lynch for the Cavaliers, Rylan Dorsey for the Pirates and Austin Marks for the Indians.

The rest of the first team was filled out by Sycamore’s Tommy Townsend, Jimmy Amptmann, Kiefer Tarnoki and Kyle Hartmann; Kaneland’s Parker Violett, Alex Panico, Zach Konrad and Johnny Spallasso; Rochelle’s Colton O’Rorke; and Plano’s Kaden Aguirre.

Among those earning honorable mention all-conference honors were Sandwich’s Chance Lange and Hunter Pavia; Ottawa’s Payton Knoll, Julian Alexander and Ryan Chamberlain; L-P’s Billy Mini and Brendan Boudreau; and Morris’ Brett Bounds and Will Knapp.

L-P's Danica Scoma keeps the ball away from Ottawa's Taylor Brandt on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle.

L-P's Danica Scoma keeps the ball away from Ottawa's Taylor Brandt at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Girls soccer: Conference champion Kaneland and runner-up Sycamore dominated the all-conference honors in girls soccer, though Morris and La Salle-Peru — who tied for third place — and sixth-place Ottawa were also represented.

For L-P, junior midfielder Danica Scoma, junior defender Veronica Hein and junior striker Katie Sowers were all named first team, with sophomore defender Andrea Leyva given honorable mention.

For Morris, first-team accolades went to senior defender Abigail Henson, junior forward Ella McDonnell, senior forward Emma Aldrich and sophomore midfielder Danica Martin. Sophomore defender Makensi Martin was an honorable mentionee.

For Ottawa, senior forward Morgan Clements was voted to the I8 first team, with honorable mention going to senior defender Lauren Podman, senior forward Ryley Jett and freshman defender Taylor Brandt.

Illinois Central Eight

Streator's Bella Dean (15) collects a ball out of the air in front of Metamora's Emmie Graf (12) and Streator's Joey Puetz (3) Friday, May 19, 2023, during the championship match of the Class 2A Streator Regional at the Streator Family YMCA.

Streator's Bella Dean (15) collects a ball out of the air in front of Metamora's Emmie Graf (12) and Streator's Joey Puetz (3) during the championship match of the Class 2A Streator Regional at the Streator Family YMCA. (Tom Sistak)

Girls soccer: Five Streator players earned Illinois Central Eight All-Conference accolades for the 2023 season after the Bulldogs finished tied with Peotone for second place in the league behind ICE champion Herscher.

Junior defender Josie Goerne, senior forward Anna Russow, senior midfielder Ellie Isermann, senior forward Bella Dean and senior midfielder Bridget McGurk were Streator’s All-ICE selections.

Streator head baseball coach Beau Albert smiles as player Parker Phillis reaches third base during the Class 3A Sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Metamora High School.

Streator's Parker Phillis reacts to reaching third base safely in a Class 3A Metamora Sectional semifinal. (Scott Anderson)

Baseball: Four Streator baseball players — three seniors and one junior — were selected for all-conference honors after the regional champion Bulldogs’ fourth-place run through the league.

Junior shortstop/pitcher Christian Benning, senior pitcher/middle infielder Adam Williamson, senior infielder/pitcher Parker Phillis and senior outfielder Brady Grabowski were voted All-ICE.

Streator’s Mya Zavada dives back into first base against Manteno on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Streator.

Streator’s Mya Zavada dives back into first base against Manteno. (Tom Sistak)

Softball: A quartet of Bulldogs were awarded all-league honors after the team finished tied for fourth in the league standings.

On the ICE All-Conference Team from Streator are senior catcher Kadence Ondrey, junior outfielder Lily Kupec, sophomore pitcher Makenna Ondrey and junior utility player Mya Zavada.