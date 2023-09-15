La Salle County marriage licenses: Aug. 21 to 31, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Aug. 21 to 31.
Hunter John Beck of Seneca and Caleigh Jordyn Blue of Seneca
Ethan Blade Koncor of Peru and Katelyn Jo Amidon of Peru
Ryan Thomas McEmery of Ottawa and Amanda Noel Lutyen of Ottawa
Joshua Lee Moxley of Streator and Margaret Elizabeth Cartwright of Streator
Jessica Anne Verona of La Salle and Amanda Marie Teran of La Salle
Dakota William Gapinski of Utica and Hannah Frances Johns of Utica
Agustin Perez of San Francisco and Madelyn Catherine Stoklosa of San Francisco
Joshua Robert Wiseman of Chenoa and Amanda Jane Gourley of Chenoa
Jason Michael Van Schaick of Spring Valley and Kasey Elizabeth Wysocki of Spring Valley
Matthew David Niles of Chillicothe and Abryl Maria Williams of Chillicothe
Jacob Lawrence Irish of Milan and Alyssa Anne Witek of Milan
James Roger Provenzano of Oak Forest and Adrienne Denice Cozzo of Oak Forest
Ryan Lee Norris of Mendota and Melissa Eugenia Klene of Ottawa
Gregory Lee Molitor of La Salle and Nikki D. Pyle of La Salle
Jose Angel Hernandez of Plano and Maria Nicole Rodriguez of Plano
Derrick Mitchell Hobbs of Mazon and Kyla Autumn Boen of Ottawa
Michael Ray Saylor of Mendota and Jamie Lynn Babcock of Mendota
Todd Henry Thompson of Sandwich and Carrie Renee Lawless of Sandwich
Neel Patel of Mendota and Mili Dineshkumar Patel of Mendota
Keith Edward Kazirskis of Ottawa and Elizabeth Michelle Graves of Ottawa