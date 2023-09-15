La Salle County marriage licenses: Aug. 21 to 31, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Aug. 21 to 31.

Hunter John Beck of Seneca and Caleigh Jordyn Blue of Seneca

Ethan Blade Koncor of Peru and Katelyn Jo Amidon of Peru

Ryan Thomas McEmery of Ottawa and Amanda Noel Lutyen of Ottawa

Joshua Lee Moxley of Streator and Margaret Elizabeth Cartwright of Streator

Jessica Anne Verona of La Salle and Amanda Marie Teran of La Salle

Dakota William Gapinski of Utica and Hannah Frances Johns of Utica

Agustin Perez of San Francisco and Madelyn Catherine Stoklosa of San Francisco

Joshua Robert Wiseman of Chenoa and Amanda Jane Gourley of Chenoa

Jason Michael Van Schaick of Spring Valley and Kasey Elizabeth Wysocki of Spring Valley

Matthew David Niles of Chillicothe and Abryl Maria Williams of Chillicothe

Jacob Lawrence Irish of Milan and Alyssa Anne Witek of Milan

James Roger Provenzano of Oak Forest and Adrienne Denice Cozzo of Oak Forest

Ryan Lee Norris of Mendota and Melissa Eugenia Klene of Ottawa

Gregory Lee Molitor of La Salle and Nikki D. Pyle of La Salle

Jose Angel Hernandez of Plano and Maria Nicole Rodriguez of Plano

Derrick Mitchell Hobbs of Mazon and Kyla Autumn Boen of Ottawa

Michael Ray Saylor of Mendota and Jamie Lynn Babcock of Mendota

Todd Henry Thompson of Sandwich and Carrie Renee Lawless of Sandwich

Neel Patel of Mendota and Mili Dineshkumar Patel of Mendota

Keith Edward Kazirskis of Ottawa and Elizabeth Michelle Graves of Ottawa