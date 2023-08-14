La Salle County police reports: August 14, 2023

Willie E. Joiner Jr., 34, of Springfield, was charged by La Salle police with domestic battery at 3:39 p.m. Saturday at 901 Grant St. Joiner also was picked up on three warrants out of La Salle and Bureau counties (traffic) and Sangamon County (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon).
Isaiah Houston, 27, of Streator, was charged by La Salle police with unlawful possession of cannabis at 12:27 p.m. Saturday at Ninth and Tonti streets.
Hugo Garcia, 42, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with domestic battery at 11:48 p.m. Saturday in his residence.
Ashley J. Balma, 30, of La Salle, was picked up by La Salle police on two failure-to-appear warrants from La Salle County (resisting) and Putnam County (domestic battery) at 8:24 p.m. Saturday in her residence.
Kelsey F. Burden, 30, of DePue, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence at 9:31 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Lafayette Street.
Tiffeny E Manion, 30, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 10:37 p.m. Sunday at Meriden and Main streets.
Julie Cervantes, 30, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft Friday at his residence.
Joshua L. Rogers, 36, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident Friday at Sanger and Lafayette streets.
Anthony Clark, 31, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (harassment) Saturday at his residence.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.