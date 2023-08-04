La Salle County police reports: August 4, 2023

Jesus Lopez, 29, of Kasbeer, was charged by La Salle police with illegal dumping at 11:57 a.m. July 10 at the yard waste drop off, police said in a report issued Friday.
Phillip Churilla, 67, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with illegal dumping at 10 a.m. July 10 at the yard waste drop off, police said in a report issued Friday.
Darius White, 49, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle police with driving while license revoked at 10:53 p.m. Thursday at Joliet and Eighth streets.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.