La Salle County police reports: July 18, 2023

Todd Lee Treest, 43, homeless (also listed in Streator), was charged by Ottawa police with felony aggravated battery (victim over 60 years of age) and felony criminal damage to property Monday in the 800 block of Clinton Street.
Matthew J. Byrne, 25, of Granville, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended, no insurance, obstructing identification and suspended registration at 10:51 p.m. Sunday at Fourth and West streets.
Keith E. Kazirskis, 40, of Ottawa, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended at 1:10 p.m. Sunday at 38th Street and Mahoney Drive.
Cassandra M. Kuhlmann, 31, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and no rear registration plate light at 1:46 a.m. Friday at Shooting Park Road and Walnut Street.
Randy Osborne, 34, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with battery Monday in the 300 block of West Bridge Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.