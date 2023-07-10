La Salle County police reports: July 10, 2023

Austin B. Norquist, 25, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with domestic battery at 12:52 a.m. Friday at a location in his residence.
Marcus A. Fuller, 23, of La Salle and Ryan L. Lodrigue, 21, of La Salle (also listed in Ottawa), were charged by La Salle with aggravated battery at 6:41 p.m. Friday at 1040 Second St.
Robert E. Lewis, 66, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, methamphetamine) with intent to deliver and was picked up on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (contempt of court) at 11:03 p.m. Thursday at Ninth Avenue and Fourth Street. At the same time and location, Sheldon K. Lemier, 40, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle), police said.
Antoine Jackson, 42, of Aurora, was charged by Mendota police with DUI at 4:08 p.m. Sunday at U.S. 34 and Interstate 39.
Katherine L. Turner, 36, of Oglesby, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving in the wrong lane and illegal transportation of alcohol following a hit and run accident at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West First Street.
Hailey M. Cavanaugh, 21, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with failure to report an accident, improper lane use, improper backing and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis Thursday in the 500 block of Avon Lane.
Channon B. Bellrose, 49, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Friday at the Ottawa Police Department.
Kristof E. Bullock, 33, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with unlawful use of a weapon and was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear Friday at Columbus and Jones streets.
Donovan Mylander, 25, of Utica, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while revoked Sunday in the 1400 block of Champlain Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.