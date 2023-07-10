1 arrested in La Salle shooting from Nov. 19

Authorities have made an arrest following an investigation into a Nov. 19 shooting at Seventh and Crosat streets in La Salle.
Justin J. Waterworth, 32, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police Monday on a La Salle County warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison, and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years.
La Salle police launched an investigation after the shot was fired at 3:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, following an altercation. La Salle police were assisted by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, Illinois Department of Corrections and Ottawa Police Department.
Waterworth was expected to appear Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court before Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia. Bond is set at $100,000. Though Waterworth was on parole at the time of the shooting, his prison term has since lapsed and he would not be subject to a parole hold.