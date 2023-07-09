La Salle County police reports: July 9, 2023

Karen Alred, 62, of Lawrence, Michigan, was cited by Streator police Friday on the 500 block of East Bronson Street on a complaint of criminal trespass to real property.
Katelyn Simpson, 22, of Streator, was cited by Streator police 10 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Penn Street on a complaint of battery.
Christopher Doermann, 33, homeless, was cited by Streator police 11:55 p.m. Friday at 111 Spring St. for a failure to appear warrant on a retail theft charge. Doermann was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Damon Jackson, 37, of Davenport, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 10:43 p.m. June 29 at U.S. 6 and East 10th Road in Utica Township on a complaint of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, following a vehicle crash with a pedestrian. Deputies said Jackson was driving east on U.S. 6 when his vehicle struck a pedestrian, sideswiping her. The pedestrian was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.