La Salle County police reports: June 23, 2023

Delia Arredondo, 62, of Mendota, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 12:43 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.
Jonathan S. Sustek, 28, of Serena, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for domestic battery Thursday in the 1300 block of West Marquette Street.
Breiana D. Herrera, 29, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft Thursday in the 500 block of East Norris Drive.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.