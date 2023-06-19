La Salle County police reports: June 19, 2023

Jabryle Phillips, 19, of La Salle, was picked up by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant for residential burglary at 7:49 p.m. Friday at Eighth and Joliet streets. He posted bond.
Thomas I. Pohl, 21, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with DUI at 3:05 a.m. Saturday at Main and Meriden streets.
Heather N. Pitchford, 36, of Dixon, was picked up by Ottawa police on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (contempt) Friday on Interstate 80 at Columbus Street.
Jovian E. Smith, 28, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with aggravated resisting or obstructing a peace officer and criminal damage to property Friday in the 800 block of Columbus Street.
Anthony S. Herring, 18, of Bolingbrook, was charged by Ottawa police with resisting or obstructing a peace officer Friday in the 800 block of Columbus Street.
Ariel N. Taylor, 33, of Joliet, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and no insurance Saturday at Columbus Street and Etna Road.
Darrell T. Lobb, 58, of Louisville, Kentucky, was picked up by Ottawa police on two failure to appear warrants from La Salle and Will counties, both for trespassing, Saturday in the 300 block of West Madison Street.
Latrice Wright, 39, homeless, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft and trespass Saturday in the 100 block of East Norris Drive.
Shakira Wright, 20, homeless, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft in the 100 block of East Norris Drive.
Thea M. Vangelisti, 31, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI, no insurance, endangering the life or health of a child and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident Sunday in the 800 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Kelly A. Bravo, 27, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Monday in the 1200 block of West Jackson Street.
Steven A. King, 56, of Oglesby, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 6:46 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.
Donavin A. Vazquez, 18, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery, obstructing an officer and illegal consumption of alcohol by minor at 7:45 a.m. Sunday at Washington Park.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.