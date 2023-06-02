OSF Medical Group - Orthopedics welcomes 2 new providers

OSF HealthCare welcomed OrthoIllinois physicians Connor Kasik, DO, and Robert Mitchell, DO, to OSF Medical Group – Orthopedics.

Having served in the Illinois Valley for many years, this collaboration will provide patients with orthopedic and musculoskeletal care throughout the region.

Kasik grew up in the Illinois Valley and obtained his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at McLaren Greater Lansing, a hospital associated with Michigan State University. He went on to complete a fellowship in orthopedic surgery sports medicine at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Mitchell pursued his medical degree at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Midwestern University – Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Kasik and Mitchell will provide clinic and surgery hours at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa and OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota. The OSF Medical Group – Orthopedics office is located at 1050 E. Norris Dr., Suite 3A, in Ottawa and the OSF Medical Group – Orthopedic office located at 1405 E. 12th St., Suite 700 in Mendota. Both will begin providing services on June 12.

These new providers will join Michael Harvey, MD, Kenneth Korcek, MD, also from OrthoIllinois, Kate Jaegle, APRN, Shannon Whitley, APRN, and Taylor Tuten, PA, in the OSF Medical Group – Orthopedic clinics. Call 815- 431-5746 for more information.