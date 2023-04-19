The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa tennis remains unbeaten in I-8; Streator soccer wins 1-0

At the Henderson-Guenther Courts on Tuesday, the host Ottawa Pirates boys tennis team shut out Kaneland 5-0 in Interstate 8 Conference play.
Adam Gross and Noah Gross (6-0, 6-1) at No. 1, Landen Thorsen and Ethan Cela (6-1, 6-4) at No. 2 and Alan Sifuentes and Rylan Salas (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 swept doubles play for Ottawa. In singles, wins were picked up by No. 1 Sebastian Cabrera (6-1, 6-1) and No. 2 Trevor Mortenson (6-3, 6-1).
Girls soccer
Streator 1, Peotone 0: At the Streator Family YMCA, Anna Russow (assisted by ZuZu Gonzalez) put in the lone goal, while Monsy Gonzalez recorded 15 saves in the Illinois Central Eight win for the Bulldogs (12-2 overall, 3-1 ICE).
Baseball
Marquette 7, Seneca 2: At Seneca, the visiting Crusaders (13-2, 6-1 TCC) won the Tri-County series opener, with Aidan Thompson (6 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) pitching the win supported by Krew Bond (double, two RBIs), Ethan Price (two RBIs), Charlie Mullen (two singles) and Tommy Durdan (triple, RBI).
The series concludes Wednesday at Masinelli Field.
Dwight 5, WFC 1: At rural Streator, host Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell (5-8, 3-4 Tri-County) was tied 1-1 through two innings before falling in the series opener.
Connor Dodge and Mason Sterling had two hits apiece, and Nolan Price drove home a run for the Warriors. Reed Frazier (4 IP, 4 ER, 6 K) suffered the pitching loss, relieved by Carter Ewing (3 IP, 0 R, 9 K).
Coal City 4, Streator 0: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (11-4-1, 5-2 Illinois Central Eight) were shut out despite out-hitting the Coalers 4-3 and not allowing an earned run, with the series concluding Wednesday in Coal City.
Moe Bacon had two singles in support of losing pitcher Adam Williamson (6 IP, 0 ER, 6 K).
Newark 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Newark, the host Norsemen (6-11, 5-1 Little Ten) were victorious, led by the bats of Clay Friestad (two hits, two RBIs), Landon Begovac (two RBIs), Joe Martin (three hits, RBI) and Toby Steffen (two hits, RBI). Jake Kruser (7 IP, 1 ER, 6 K) notched the pitching win.
Somonauk 9, Serena 7: At Serena, the visiting Bobcats scored four unearned runs in the seventh to stun the host Huskers in Little Ten play.
Cam Figgins (4 IP, 0 ER, 2 K) took the pitching loss in relief of Carson Baker (3 IP, 4 ER, 4 K). Todd Smith tripled, singled and drove home two Serena runs, with Hudson Stafford also tallying two RBIs and Baker having two hits and an RBI for Serena (6-7, 4-1 Little Ten).
For Somonauk (2-7, 2-2), Broc Slais (5 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 7 K) started before being relieved by Coleton Eade (2/3 IP, 2 ER, 0 K) and Justin Lee (1 IP, 1 ER, 1 K). Noah Brandt homered and drove home two runs, with Aiden Hopkins and Justin Lee (two hits) also adding two hits each.
Indian Creek 6, Leland 1: At Leland, the host Panthers suffered the Little Ten loss.
Kaneland 12, Ottawa 9: At Maple Park, the Pirates sent Cam Loomis (3 IP, 9 ER, 2 K) and Conner Price (3 IP, 2 ER, 1 K) to the bump in the Interstate 8 Conference defeat.
Payton Knoll and Ryan Chamberlain each delivered two hits and two RBIs, with Huston Hart adding two RBIs and Julian Alexander driving home three runs for Ottawa (9-8 overall, 2-4 I-8).
Softball
Joliet Catholic 10, Ottawa 6: At King Field, the host Pirates (10-5) led 3-2 after one inning but couldn’t hold down the Angels in a game that saw each team tally 15 hits.
Maura Condon (4 for 4, two RBIs) and McKenzie Oslanzi (two hits, two RBIs) homered for Ottawa. Ryleigh Stehl added four hits and an RBI.
WFC 6, Dwight 4: At rural Streator, the visiting Warriors (9-5, 5-2 Tri-County) held off a late Trojans rally to make a winner out of pitcher Shae Simons (7 IP, 0 ER, 13 K).
Olivia Chismarick had two hits and an RBI for Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, which scored its six runs on only five hits. Simons, Chismarick and Cloee Johnston all doubled.
Serena 14, Somonauk/Leland 0 (5 inn.): At Serena, the host Huskers (10-4, 3-0 Little Ten) notched the league win as Maddie Glade (5 IP, 0 R, 11 K) spun a two-hit shutout and the Serena offense enjoyed an 11-run first inning.
Lanee Cole tripled twice, singled and drove home five Serena runs. Paisley Twait (3 for 3) and Makayla McNally (2 for 3) added two RBIs apiece.
Sandwich 15, Plano 2 (4 inn.): At Sandwich, the host Indians (8-6, 2-4 Interstate 8) powered 15 hits, led by Johanna Freemon’s four hits and two RBIs. Breanna Sexton (three hits), Lily Geltz (one hit) and Gianna Madrigal (two hits) also drove in two runs each in support of Aubrey Cyr (4 IP, 1 ER, 9 K).
Track and field
Newark girls 4th at Dwight: At Dwight’s 11-team Thorsen Invitational, Newark’s girls (58 points) were fourth and Marquette’s girls 10th (13), while in boys events Newark (31) and Marquette (31) tied for eighth place.
Brooklyn Hatteberg (13.74 seconds in the 100), Tess Carlson (53.52 in the 300 hurdles), Kiara Wesseh (16.07 in the 100 hurdles), the 4x100 relay team of Isabella Creps, Laura Rueda, Hatteberg and Wesseh (54.06) and the 4x200 of Tess Carlson, Creps, Rueda and Wesseh (1:56.56) scored wins for Newark.
Mary Jo Lechtenberg (1.47 meters in the high jump) scored an event win for Marquette’s girls.
In the boys event, Marquette’s Caden Eller (5.91 in the long jump) recorded the area’s lone event win.
Ottawa girls 2nd at Morris: At Morris, Ottawa’ girls (58.5 team points) placed second and boys (31.5) came in third at a three-team meet.
Scoring firsts for Ottawa’s girls were Eva Heimsoth (5:54.31 in the 1,600), Krisee Clark (8.93 meters in the shot put), Hannah Galletti (1.48 in the high jump) and Michaela Froisland (29.13 in the discus).
For the Ottawa boys, event wins came courtesy of the 4x200 relay team of Connor Vedder, Colby Mortenson, Levi Sheehan and Matt Haerle (1:39.41), the 4x100 relay team of Mortenson, Keevon Peterson, Vedder and Sheehan, Weston Averkamo (41.73 in the 300 hurdles) and Noah Smith (16.21 in the 110 hurdles).
Fieldcrest, FCW compete in LivCo: At the Livingston County Invitational hosted by Pontiac, Fieldcrest’s girls and boys placed fourth, while Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland’s both finished fifth in the five-team event.
Fieldcrest’s Jozia Johnson (54.74 in the 400) in the boys event and both Macy Gochanour (50.34 in the 300 hurdles) and Carolyn Megow (9.9 meters shot put) in the girls meet won events.