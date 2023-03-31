Streator’s longest active council members vie for mayor’s seat

Streator’s two longest sitting council members are vying for the mayor’s seat in the April 4 election.

Tara Bedei, who was appointed mayor in January 2022, is opposed by Brian Crouch, who has served on the council for nine years. Bedei has served on the council since September 2013.

Crouch is part owner of ABC Exteriors in Streator, which has been in business for two decades. In that capacity, he said he works with a budget on a daily basis and handles project management regularly.

Bedei, who has 23 years working in manufacturing, said she tries to give back to the community as much as possible by volunteering for several organizations and events. She cited winning the Maxine Wargo Volunteer of the Year in 2019 and chairing the 2018 Walldogs event that brought 200-plus artists to Streator to paint 17 murals were among her proudest moments.

Tara Bedei

Age: 43

What is your vision for the city? How will you go about bringing that vision to fruition?

My vision is simple – “Keep Streator a safe and affordable place to live and work.”

I believe in doing this by promoting the long-term economic viability of the city; supporting and enhancing our economic development initiatives, including the downtown revitalization; enhancing the city’s quality of life through improving safety, neighborhoods, and parks; engaging with our youth and young families; and attracting visitors and tourists through activities, events, festivals, and overall promotion of the community.

You have been on the city council for a significant time, how will your role change when you become mayor? Why is it important to you to have that role (in regard to your vision for the city)?

I have had a firsthand experience on this for the last year. Being the mayor is much more intensive in time and effort than being a council member. There are two big changes. First, as the mayor, you are the main liquor commissioner. I have learned a lot about this role and have worked with both our attorney and the Illinois Liquor Control Commission on various items. Second, the role requires a vision, strategy and leadership to set the tone of the council and to move us forward. For example, I created a plan for each month’s meeting agendas for this year to cover topics from our strategic plan. I also have been giving updates on that strategic plan at the monthly committee of the whole. I review what actions are being completed to achieve the goals, ranging from infrastructure to economic development.

What can the mayor do to attract and retain young professionals?

As mayor, I believe the city should work to encourage former Streator residents who moved away to pursue higher education to move back. I would say quality of life and economic development would be the two most important things. Young professionals need to have good jobs available and/or opportunities to start their own business. Young families want a safe community, good schools and affordable family activities to do. The city should continue to focus on attracting jobs and improving our neighborhoods and housing stock.

Should the mayor/council help notably dormant structures, such as the former Immaculate Conception Church, Majestic Theater and former Sherman School, and if so, in what capacity?

I believe we should help to attract buyers and provide information to the prospective new owners. A couple of the properties named have had interested buyers. In the past, we have worked with the plan commission for zoning changes and special use permits. The city building inspector has also gone on walk throughs with potential owners to identify what would be needed to bring buildings up to code. The city also should help by explaining available incentives, such as enterprise zone and opportunity zone, and fast-tracking permits to get projects started as soon as possible.

How would you rate how the 911 ambulance service was established? If you wish to make changes, what would those be?

If I could make changes, it would be to give us more time to make the decision. When this topic came up last February, I said the city would review all options – from in house to private service to anything in between. The city and staff were able to stand up our own ambulance service in less than eight months. However, overall, I believe the decision made was the correct one for the time being.

The decision to outsource labor with AMR, allows the city to bring in revenue from the ambulance calls by billing for service. If we had chosen to subsidize AMT (the previous provider), there would not have been any revenue to offset the costs. AMT would have kept billing, and this would have resulted in sending funds out to a private company with no return. The current plan allows the city more control, as well. We own the ambulances and equipment, house the service, and contract billing and personnel. Early revenue estimates show that the city should be close to break even. Our response times are averaging 4.5 minutes within city limits, and, most importantly, I have had no citizen complaints regarding the service.

Do you believe the city departments, including police, fire and public works are staffed properly? If no, what would you change? And how would you fund those positions?

Unfortunately, I do not believe we have enough staff. However, the city must live within our budget and means. There will always be a balance between providing services without increasing taxes. With that said, the city has been working towards increasing staffing again in the police department. We’ve had lateral transfers in and new hires, and we are accepting applications again. As we pay down debt and make our way toward decreasing unfunded pension liabilities, I believe we could instead use some of that money to fund the addition of personnel.

What is your vision for Anderson Fields Golf Course?

I would like to see Anderson Golf Course move closer to break even financially. As the parks and open spaces board begins their strategic planning session, I’m sure the topic will come up. For the time being, I would like to see more usage of the course and facilities. The clubhouse is available to rent for activities and small get togethers, and I would like to see this promoted more. I’ve also seen golf courses have special events that could help bring in additional revenue. For example, one idea would be to host a night disc golf on-site one night or weekend a month. I believe something like this would be different, have a low start up cost, and would allow for more use from the community.

How will you structure your relationship with the city manager and other city staff to become an informed council member?

I check in with various city staff and the city manager daily, Monday through Friday. I spend time at City Hall nearly every day. I also reach out by phone when an urgent need arises.

What can the mayor/council do to reduce property taxes?

Property taxes are driven by the budget. To reduce property taxes, the city needs to increase other revenue and decrease expenses. The city has reached a point where there is not much else to cut as far as staff or services. I believe we need to continue paying down debt and being conservative with spending. We also should look towards pushing economic development to attract business and revenue to the community. I also would mention in my time on the council sales tax has increased 33%, which means an additional $1 million a year. The downtown revitalization and encouraging retail businesses to open here has helped to provide revenue that would have otherwise gone to other communities. Annexation also would help to increase our tax base. I also believe in being aggressive in applying for grants. These allow us to stretch our budget to further increase services and assets. Grants also have allowed the city to complete projects that we otherwise could not afford.

The appearance of properties and property management are issues often addressed to the city. How can the mayor/council improve the situation?

There are several things that can and are being done. Annually, the city puts money into demolishing a couple of homes. Rental inspections are approaching their final round. Code enforcement activity moved back in house, and we have seen a 31% increase in citations issued in the last year. The Housing Rehab grant that we received will be starting this year. Once the first area is complete, we need to reapply and move to another neighborhood. Finally, I would like to see a “Labor of Love” type program for the city. We have fantastic volunteers. It would be great to utilize them to help those in need with property care.

Here’s another chance to tell voters something important about your campaign I didn’t ask:

It has been my honor and pleasure to serve the citizens of Streator as your mayor for the last year. I would appreciate your vote for a full term. Please take the time to learn more about me and my vision for Streator by visiting www.bedei4mayor.com.

Brian Crouch

Age : 54

What is your vision for the city. How will you go about bringing it to fruition?

My vision for the city, is to have more family wage supporting jobs and to keep the downtown revitalization moving forward. I will work with the city manager (whomever that may be) to reach out to businesses in promoting Streator. I look forward to keeping the façade grant program to help business improving their investments downtown. And expanding the program to other areas in need.

You have been on the city council for a significant time, how will your role change when you become mayor? Why is it important for you to have that role (in regard to your vision for the city)?

I will take a more aggressive approach with the city manager promoting economic development. And approaching local businesses to find out their current needs.

What can the mayor do to attract and retain young professionals?

We need to encourage more entrepreneurship. And help out as much as possible. Help find available grant programs, and reach out to the bigger employers to find out their personnel needs and try to help fill those positions.

Should the mayor/council help notably dormant structures, such as the former Immaculate Conception church, Majestic Theater and former Sherman School, and if so in what capacity?

Yes I believe we should help as long as we can stay within our budget, however, one of these example structures (Immaculate Conception Church) had a previous agreement in place upon the sale of the property to address the situation and they didn’t fulfill their obligation and the property has since changed ownership again. We need to follow up and do what we can to assist the new owners as best we can.

How would you rate how the 911 ambulance service was established? If you wish to make changes what would those be?

I do believe the whole situation could have been handled better. The city was given ample time to provide a solution. And there was a lack of transparency informing the council of how it was being addressed. I feel myself and the rest of the current council made the best informative decision we could make for the taxpayers and at this current time I wouldn’t make any changes that would cost the taxpayers.

Do you believe the city departments, including police, fire and public works are staffed properly? If no what would you change? And how would you fund those positions?

I believe our police department is currently understaffed as well as our public works department. I would look at necessary cuts to other areas to help the departments be fully staffed, to maintain quality services to the taxpayers. I believe our fire department is staffed very well. And they do an outstanding job for the citizens of Streator.

What is your vision for Anderson Fields Golf Course?

I feel we need to have a special session on the golf course and monitor the cost verse profit and make an informative decision on the golf course.

How will you structure your relationship with the city manager and other staff to become an informed council member?

Transparency, is the key to a well-run city government, being open with all city staff and council members, along with the citizens of Streator.

What can the mayor/council do to reduce property taxes?

We will always need to stay on top of our budget reviews and function within our means. Streator has the highest property taxes in La Salle County. And I have always been opposed to property tax increases. And I feel that it should only be an absolute last resort.

The appearance of properties and property management are often issues of the city. How can the mayor/council improve the situation?

We have numerous ordnances on the books. And we need to have more updates from code enforcement on current violations, and repeat offenders to take further action. These situations can get very costly to the city. However, we need to stay on top of the situation and continue to issue fines.

Here’s another chance to tell voters something important about your campaign I didn’t ask:

I was born and raised in Streator, attended Streator public schools kindergarten through 12th grade. I have five children and nine grandchildren. I want nothing more than to see Streator prosper so all of our children and grandchildren want to make Streator their home. I will do my best to make this happen. I feel I have the knowledge and leadership skills to keep Streator moving in a positive direction. There are numerous challenges the mayor and council will be faced with in the coming years. I look forward to facing the challenges head on and doing what is right for the entire community. I will make it a top priority assess what is right for all the taxpayers. I will enforce the codes set forth by the city. I am asking for your vote for mayor on Tuesday April 4. Together we can make Streator prosperous. Elect Brian Crouch Mayor.