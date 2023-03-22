The Times Area Roundup: Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell baseball tops EP-G 5-4

At rural Streator on Tuesday afternoon, the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell baseball team scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 5-4 triumph over El Paso-Gridley.
Carter Ewing went 3 for 3 with a triple and earned the win in relief on the mound (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) to lead WFC. Mason Sterling and Eric Miramontez each drove in a run, while starter Reed Fraizer (4 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 7 K) smacked a double.
Streator 4, Plainfield South 4 (7 inn.): At Streator, the Bulldogs and Cougars played to a tie after the visitors scored all of their runs in the top of the sixth.
Brady Grabowski singled, doubled and had an RBI for Streator, while Payton Phillis (RBI), Landon Muntz and Cole Martin also doubled. Logan Aukland also drove in a run. Starter Adam Williamson (5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K), Phillis (1 IP), and Martin (1 IP) combined efforts on the hill.
Sandwich 9, Rock Falls 3: At Sandwich, the Indians scored five times in the sixth inning in the victory over the Rockets.
Austin Marks (four runs, five stolen bases), Tyler Lissman (RBI) and Quinn Rome each recorded a pair of hits for Sandwich. Hunter Pavia and Dino Barbanente each had two RBIs, while Chance Lange walked three times and stole five bases. Chris Barbor (5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) earned the pitching win in relief of Pavia (2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
Mendota 15, Earlville 1 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the Red Raiders recorded just two hits, both from Ryan Browder, in the loss to the Trojans.
Henry-Senachwine 3, Fieldcrest 2: At Henry, the Mallards scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth against the Knights.
Layten Gerdes doubled and drove in a run for the Knights (0-2), while Koltin Kearfott pitched a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits, with six strikeouts and two walks.
SOFTBALL
Illinois Valley Central 8, Streator 1: At Chillicothe, the Bulldogs recorded just one hit – a double by Lily Kupec – in the loss to the Grey Ghosts.
Leilani Zavada knocked in Streator’s lone run, while Makenna Ondrey (6 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 10 BB, 11 K) took the pitching loss.
Mendota 16, Earlville 5: At Earlville, the Red Raiders opened the season with a loss to the Trojans.
Hannah Pfaff went 2 for 2 for Earlville, while Bailey Miller, Brooklynn Guelde and Ryleigh Dixon (two RBIs) also added hits. Guelde (5 2/3 IP, 1 BB, 10 K) took the loss in the circle.
Sandwich 7, DeKalb 4: At Sandwich, the Indians scored three runs in the first and four in the fourth in the win over the Barbs.
Breanna Sexton (double, triple) and Alexis Olson (triple, RBI) each had a pair of hits for Sandwich. Aubrey Cyr (7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K) earned the victory in the circle, and also added an RBI triple.
Henry-Senachwine 7, Fieldcrest 5: At Henry, the Knights fell just short in the loss to the Mallards
Ashlyn May was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Knights, while also taking the loss in the circle.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 14, Grant Park 0: At Grant Park on Monday, Shae Simons threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 14 and walking none for the Warriors. At the plate, Emma Highland went 3 for 4 with a double and two singles, while Olivia Chismarick and Kortney Harms each added a pair of hits.