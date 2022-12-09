IVCC agrees to 4 more years at Ottawa campus

Illinois Valley Community College made a long-term commitment to its revitalized Ottawa Center campus Thursday.

The board approved a four-year lease with the city of Ottawa to continue offering credit classes including CNA and EMS, Adult Education classes such as ESL and HSE (GED), and noncredit continuing education classes, such as massage therapy.

Coordinator Jeannette Phalen said Ottawa Center enrollment is up 28% this fall “and spring should be up even more. I am proud of the improvements we’ve made in our course delivery.”

The center, located at 321 W. Main St. since 2010, also has driven enrollment by hosting numerous registration events.

In a related action, trustees approved a lease with Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce to have the chamber move into Ottawa Center. The 4.5-year lease begins Jan. 1. Chamber offices will face Main Street in the northwest corner of the center.

In other action, the board gave final approval to a $14.3 million 2022 tax levy, a 6.4% increase over last year’s $13.5 million extension. The levy is based on a 7.5% increase in the district’s EAV due largely to an agreement with Constellation’s La Salle Power Station. Over five years, it will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for IVCC.

With the levy increasing more than 5%, a public hearing was conducted prior to final approval. Taxpayers in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties – as well as smaller parts of Marshall, Lee, Livingston, Grundy and DeKalb counties – should not see an increase in their IVCC taxes.

The board also approved:

Seeking bids for a CNC-controlled hydraulic press brake and robotic welder for the welding, fabrication and manufacturing programs for an estimated $124,000.

A five-month digital marketing campaign with Interact Communications for $49,999. The campaign will provide media placement and analytics including pay-per-click search engine marketing, digital display advertising and initiatives utilizing Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Spotify.

The resignation of electronics instructor Charles Raimondi effective Dec. 17.

Reimbursement of $75 in expenses to trustee Jane Goetz for attending ICCTA meetings Nov. 11 and 12.

Closed session minutes from Nov. 10.

The board learned: