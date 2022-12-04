Students from Ottawa, Streator, Seneca, Serena honored with DAR Good Citizen awards

The Illini Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored six DAR Good Citizen Award recipients from area high schools and announced one scholarship winner at an awards ceremony Dec. 1 at the Reddick Mansion in Ottawa.

The six DAR Good Citizen Award recipients are Shay Elizabeth Wilcoxen from Woodland High School, Abbigail Pierce from Streator High School, Alexis Linder from Serena High School, Calvin Maierhofer from Seneca High School, Grace Catherine Carroll from Ottawa High School and Ella Violet Biggins from Marquette Academy High School.

This year, all six Good Citizens competed for the optional Illini Chapter’s DAR Good Citizen Scholarship Award. The scholarship winner, Maierhofer, will advance to the District 2 scholarship level.

The DAR Good Citizen Awards are given annually to one high school senior per school and are selected by the high schools themselves. These students exemplify four qualities of good citizenship; dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. The DAR has more than 3000 chapters spread throughout all 50 states, Washington D.C. and international.