The Times Area Roundup: Serena, Newark, Somonauk boys score Little Ten Conference victories

At Serena on Friday, the host Huskers secured a Little Ten Conference victory over the visiting Earlville Red Raiders 44-36.
Earlville (2-4 overall, 0-1 Little Ten) was paced on the night by Ryan Browder’s 14 points and 11 from Adam Waite.
Serena saw both Camden Figgins (six assists) and Richie Armour (six rebounds) scored 13 points, with Braxton Hart (eight rebounds) adding five points.
Hinckley-Big Rock 72, Leland 17: At Leland, Matt Grzanich and Austin Todd scored six points each in the Little 10 opener for the Panthers.
Ian Cameron led the way with five rebounds and Dalton Hannel added four boards.
Down 10 late in the first, the Panthers (0-6, 0-1) gave up 35 straight points and went 10:48 without any points against the press of the Royals (5-1, 1-0).
Newark 70, Hiawatha 31: At Kirkland, the visiting Norsemen cruised to the Little Ten Conference victory.
Blake Wallin (15 points), Jake Kruser (12 points) and Zach Carlson (12 points, eight rebounds, four assists) led the triumphant Norsemen.
Somonauk 76, DePue 28: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats recorded the Little Ten Conference triumph in convincing fashion.
Carson Bahrey scored 21 points, Coleton Eade scored 14, and Weston Hannibal added 11 for Somonauk.
Midland 49, Woodland 30: At rural Varna, the visiting Warriors (1-4, 0-1) lost their Tri-County Conference opener, trailing by double digits throughout.
Connor Dodge and Nick Plesko each scored 10 points to lead the Woodland offense, with Carter Ewing adding five.
Seneca 66, Henry-Senachwine 33: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (6-0 1-0) remained unbeaten and won their Tri-County Conference opener in resounding fashion over the Mallards.
“Nice one to get being short-handed with illnesses and injuries,” Seneca coach Russ Witte said. “Everyone got quality minutes and contributed in a meaningful way.”
Braden Ellis (23 points), Paxton Giertz (14) and Kyson Klinker (12) led the Fighting Irish attack.
GCMS 64, Flanagan-Cornell 45: At Gibson City, the visiting Falcons suffered a Heart of Illinois Conference road defeat.
Sandwich 40, Sycamore 24: At Sandwich, the host Indians (3-2 overall, 1-0 Interstate 8 Conference) secured the low-scoring victory to open I-8 play.
Leading scorers were Chance Lange and Austin Marks with 11 points apiece.
Wrestling
Seneca 70, Beardstown 9: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish warmed up for Saturday’s Irish Invitational by dominating and improving to 3-0.
Contested Seneca wins came courtesy of: by pinfall — Wyatt Coop (106), Ethan Othon (113), Nate Othon (145), Gunner Varland (152), Asher Hamby (160), Chris Peura (195) and Alex Bogner (285); by major decision — Collin Wright (170).
JV/sophomore boys basketball
Ottawa 40, Morris 32: At Kingman Gym, the Corsairs were led by Weston Averkamp with 14 points. Aric Threadgill added nine points, and Tristan Finley eight.