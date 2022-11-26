Reddick Library to host sustainable holidays program Nov. 30

Ottawa’s Reddick Library is hosting a program for adults to celebrate the holidays in more sustainable ways with zero waste.

The program, set 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30, offers ideas for waste gift ideas, creative gift wrapping solutions, and easy DIY holiday decorating ideas. Attendees will learn how to make origami jewelry boxes and leave with DIY hot chocolate mix to keep or gift.

The following events also are scheduled the week of Nov. 28 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28: Crafter Hours: Terra Cotta Gingerbread House, adults. Paint a terra cotta pot to make a seasonal gingerbread house to decorate for the holidays. Wear clothing appropriate for painting. Registration is required as spots are limited due to supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, please call the library or stop at the Circulation Desk.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29: Ready, Set, Read!, ages 3 to 6. A story time for children ages 3-6 to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29: Gingerbread Houses, third through sixth grades. Transform mini terra cotta pots into gingerbread house ornaments to hang on the tree or give as a gift.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29: Gamers Group, seventh through 12th grades. Play video games, such as Wii, PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 Kinect.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. A fun musical story time.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2: OTHS Choir Holiday Concert, all ages. Ottawa High School’s Overboard Choir will be at the library for their annual holiday concert. Light refreshments will be provided.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: First Responders in Training, fifth through eighth grades. Join the library for hands-on, interactive activities and the opportunity to connect with first responders. This month we will have a demonstration by the Ottawa Police Department.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to drop in.