Reddick Mansion in Ottawa to host Christmas by Candlelight Open House

The Reddick Mansion Association in Ottawa is inviting the public to visit between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 9, for its Christmas by Candlelight Open House.

Entry costs $10 per person and $5 for students kindergarten through 12th grades and no reservations are required. Parking will be reserved for guests on Lafayette and Columbus streets.

“While I think the mansion is beautiful at any time of the year, she takes on a special glow in all of her Christmas splendor,” said Reddick Mansion Association President Lorraine McCallister. “The Reddick Mansion Association Board is especially excited this year because our guests will be seeing the two newly restored third-floor bedrooms for the first time.”

Secretary Larry Swanson said visitors will chat with and learn from volunteers as they wander through the candle-lit mansion.

Two of the trees were decorated by students from Leland Elementary School, who took part in the Christmas Tree Decorating Competition sponsored by Prairie Fox Books. The students chose the Leland Panthers and library books as their theme for the trees.

Father Christmas also will be making an appearance for pictures.

All money raised is used for the preservation and renovation of the Reddick Mansion, located at 100 W. Lafeyette St.