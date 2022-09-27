Eyes on Enterprise: Thai carryout, food truck opening in Ottawa

Yim Curry, a Thai carryout restaurant and food truck, is opening in October in Ottawa.
Customers got a taste of Yim Curry’s menu at this past weekend’s Scarecrow Fest in Ottawa. The restaurant will offer red, massaman, green, panning and yellow curry, among other items.
Yim Curry will primarily operate out of a food truck at 1521 U.S. 6 and also will be around Ottawa. There is a restaurant at that address also, but it won’t be a dine-in restaurant to start. It will be a pickup location with hopes of expanding after evaluating the response from the community.
Yim Curry is owned and operated by Naomi VanDerHeide with assistance from Chef Megan VanDerHeide. Naomi was born in Bangkok, Thailand, and raised in Kusuman village for 16 years, according to the business’ Facebook page.
For more information, visit fb.com/yimcurry.
The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.