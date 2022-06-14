Ottawa police: No swimming in the Illinois & Michigan Canal

Ottawa Police Department issued a reminder Tuesday swimming in the Illinois & Michigan Canal is illegal and unsafe.

Police Chief Brent Roalson said in the release his department “has been made aware that members of the community are considering or have participated in swimming in the canal, which is being rewatered. This activity is prohibited and we discourage this activity for several health and safety reasons.”

The depth of the canal is not designed for diving or jumping in and citizens run the risk of potentially life-threatening injuries, Roalson said. Additionally, he said, unsupervised swimming always runs the risk of drowning.

“The water itself is not properly maintained and tested to assure that it meets current standards for consumption or swimming,” Roalson said. “As a safe alternative the city of Ottawa has two splash pads available for your cooling down needs. These pads are a safe alternative to risky behavior. They are located at Fox River Park and Thornton Park.”