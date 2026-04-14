Recognizing and Managing Pet Allergies in Every Season

Allergies are not just a human concern. Pets of all kinds, including dogs, cats, and even small mammals, can experience allergic reactions that affect their comfort and overall health. At All Creatures Great & Small Veterinary Practice, understanding how to recognize and manage these allergies is key to keeping pets happy year-round.

Spring often brings a rise in environmental allergens such as pollen, grass, and mold. During this time, pets may show signs like excessive scratching, licking, red or irritated skin, watery eyes, sneezing, or ear infections. However, allergies are not limited to one season. Many pets struggle with year-round triggers, including dust mites, certain foods, and flea bites.

The most common types of allergies seen in pets include environmental allergies, flea allergy dermatitis, and food sensitivities. Environmental allergies are often seasonal but can persist depending on exposure. Flea allergies can cause intense itching from even a single bite. Food allergies may develop over time and are often linked to specific proteins such as chicken or beef.

Less common allergies can also occur and may be harder to identify. Some pets react to household cleaning products, fabrics, or even certain materials in their bedding or toys. In rare cases, animals may develop contact allergies to grass or chemicals used on lawns, leading to irritation on their paws and skin.

Treatment depends on the cause and severity of the allergy. Options may include medicated shampoos, antihistamines, prescription diets, flea prevention, or allergy testing. In some cases, immunotherapy may be recommended to reduce sensitivity over time.

The veterinary team at All Creatures Great & Small works closely with pet owners to identify triggers and create personalized treatment plans. With the right care and attention, allergies can be effectively managed so pets can stay comfortable, active, and healthy in every season.

For more information, please contact:

All Creatures Great & Small

1225 Warren Avenue

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Ph: 630.852.0910

https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

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