A Decade of Dining Around the World: Westmont Restaurant Week Returns

Restaurants Like ItaliAmo Offer Incredible Deals and a Taste of Italy, Made with Amore

For ten years, Westmont Restaurant Week has invited diners to slow down, try something new, and dine around the world without ever leaving the western suburbs. The annual celebration allows guests to rediscover the restaurants that shape the heart of the community, paired with second-to-none specials. What began as a simple celebration of local dining has grown into one of the suburb’s most anticipated annual events, offering thoughtfully priced menus and deals that make it easy to explore new cuisines, revisit longtime favorites, and dine well without overthinking the bill.

At a time when dining out can feel more expensive than ever, Westmont Restaurant Week delivers unparalleled value. From Saturday, February 21 through Sunday, March 1, 2026, more than two dozen Westmont restaurants will offer special menus and deals, making it easy to enjoy both new discoveries and tried-and-true favorites.

“Celebrating ten years of Westmont Restaurant Week is a tremendous milestone for our business community,” shared Kaili Harding, President of the Westmont Chamber of Commerce. “What began as an initiative to spotlight our local dining establishments has grown into one of our most anticipated annual events.”

From $30 three-course dinners and $20 pizzas to $10 breakfast or lunch specials, drink deals and more, Westmont Restaurant Week consistently delivers. Whether planning a night out, grabbing an easy family meal, or finally trying that spot you’ve driven past a hundred times, Restaurant Week can’t be beat.

Restaurants like ItaliAmo love the opportunity to connect with both new diners and longtime regulars. This authentic, family-owned gem features dine-in and carryout specials available Tuesday through Saturday. For $20 during Restaurant Week, diners can choose their favorite panini or sandwich, served with fries and a drink. At just $30, indulge in any pasta dish paired with a house salad and garlic bread. Mangia, mangia!

ItaliAmo’s story is rooted in tradition and a deep respect for Italian cuisine. The Indelicato family returned to the United States in 2016, joining extended family with long-standing ties to the western suburbs. By the end of the following year, they opened Italiamo’s doors with a mission to share authentic Italian food made the way it’s meant to be: patiently, simply, and with love.

“We noticed there were many Italian restaurants, but not as many offering truly authentic dishes the way we make them in Italy,” shared Rosmary Indelicato. “We never cut corners. Our bolognese cooks for hours, just like my nonna used to make it.”

That commitment is evident across the menu. ItaliAmo’s chicken pesto panini is a standout—generously layered with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and pesto on homemade bread. Pasta dishes can be customized with your choice of noodles: penne, spaghetti, fettuccine, or linguine paired with sauces that feel both familiar and elevated. The vodka sauce, in particular, strikes a beautiful balance of creamy tomato flavor with fresh basil, while the ItaliAmo and Arrabbiata sauces have become favorites in our home.

ItaliAmo’s pizza, offered in medium or thin crust, is equally dynamic. Options like their Margherita pizza are a perfect example of the restaurant’s approach; crisp crust, vibrant tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil harmonize in a way that feels both classic and craveable.

Even the name ItaliAmo reflects the heart of the restaurant, blending Italia (Italy) and amore (love). That philosophy carries through everything they do, from homemade bread to thoughtfully prepared seafood, risotto, pasta, pizza, and sandwiches. While ItaliAmo is known for its efficient carryout model and drive-through window, the food itself never feels rushed.

“More than anything, we want people to feel like they are eating in Italy,” Indelicato said. “Food for us is culture, family, and love—and we think our guests can feel that.”

When asked about her favorite dish, Indelicato lights up immediately: the arancine. Each bite, she said, takes her straight back to her beloved Sicily.

“Our goal has always been simple: to help people fall in love with authentic Italian food and give them a little piece of Italy every time they visit,” Indelicato shared. “In a challenging restaurant landscape, the biggest reward is having a community that believes in what we do and keeps coming back.”

As Westmont Restaurant Week celebrates ten years, its impact extends beyond the dining table.

“Restaurant Week not only invites residents and visitors to experience flavors from around the world right here in our community,” Harding added. “It also reinforces the vital role our local restaurants play in driving economic vitality and connection.”

Co-chair of the Westmont Chamber Restaurant Committee and Director of Operations at Uncle Bub’s BBQ & Catering, Jay Rushford, agreed. “This is such a fun event for both locals and restaurateurs alike. Each year, I make a new discovery I wasn’t aware of previously. My favorite part is getting to show off our town to surrounding neighborhoods.”

In a dining landscape shaped by rising costs, Westmont Restaurant Week continues to deliver approachable price points, flexible dine-in and carryout options, and something for every palate.

Plan your Restaurant Week before it’s too late. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit: www.westmontchamber.com/wrw_restaurants.html

To vote for your favorites, please visit https://mysuburbanlife.secondstreetapp.com/Westmont-Dining-2026/gallery

