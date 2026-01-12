Five Tips for National Train Your Dog Month

January is National Train Your Dog Month, and for Illinois residents, the timing couldn’t be better. With cold temperatures, snow, and ice making outdoor activities like long walks or trips to the dog park a challenge, being stuck inside offers the perfect chance to brush up on obedience training and teach your furry friend some new tricks. Here are a few tips to make the most of your indoor training time:

1. Keep it short. Keep sessions brief to prevent dogs from losing interest or becoming tired. Consider spending five to 10 minutes two or three times a day on training activities.

2. Brush up on the basics. Use training times to reinforce basic commands like “sit,” “stay,” and “down.” You can also work on tackling common household challenges, such as practicing “leave it” to stop your dog from taking food off counters or working on a “go to your spot” command to keep your pet relaxed when you have company or are busy.

3. Use positive reinforcement. When your furry friend follows a command or does exactly what you asked, make sure to reward that desired action immediately. This can be done with a tasty treat, enthusiastic praise, or even new toy.

4. Be consistent. For dogs to learn quickly, consistency is key. It’s important for pet owners to use the same words, same tone of voice, and same hand gestures for each command. It’s also a good idea to have everyone in the household do the same.

5. Practice patience. Training may take some time, so it’s important to have patience with your furry friend. If your dog is not getting a command right away, try again with an easier version of the exercise, or take a break and come back to it later.

For more training tips, or to make a boarding or grooming appointment for your dog, please contact:

Cedar Lane Kennels

6901 Dunham Road

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Ph: 630.969.1198

https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

Cedar Lane Kennels Logo