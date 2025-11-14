Tips for Making Holiday Travel Safe for Pets

The holiday season often involves travel, and if you’re bringing a pet, planning is key. To ensure a safe and comfortable journey, follow these tips based on guidance from the ASPCA:

1. Make sure they have ID essentials. Before heading out on your adventure, create a two-tiered safety net for your pet. Ensure dogs and cats are microchipped with up-to-date registration, and that they always wear a collar with a tag clearly displaying your name and current phone number.

2. Secure your pet for the drive. Properly restraining your pet is crucial for safety. Use a well-ventilated crate large enough for them to stand, sit, and turn around in. Secure it with a seatbelt to prevent shifting during abrupt stops. For added security, always attach their leash before opening the car door to prevent unexpected escapes. Smaller creatures like rabbits and guinea pigs should be safely tucked away in a travel crate made for them.

3. Make a pet-friendly travel kit. Assemble your pet’s travel kit, making sure to include their food, water, bowls, leash, waste bags, grooming items, and health supplies. Pack a familiar item, like a favorite toy or pillow, to provide them with a sense of comfort in a new environment.

4. Plan your route with frequent breaks. Build extra time into your travel schedule for regular pit stops. This gives pets, especially dogs, opportunities to take bathroom breaks, drink some water, and stretch their legs with a short walk or play session.

5. Don’t leave pets in the car. A parked vehicle is a dangerous place for an unattended pet, regardless of the season. In cold weather, it doesn’t take long for the vehicle to act like a refrigerator, holding in the chill and putting your pet at risk of freezing.

For more information about traveling with pets, please contact:

All Creatures Great & Small

1225 Warren Avenue

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Ph: 630.852.0910

https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

All Creatures Great and Small logo