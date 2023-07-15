West Suburban Community Pantry gets $13,500 grant

The West Suburban Community Pantry has received a $13,500 grant through the DuPage Foundation’s Community Needs Grant Program to help support Counseling and Case Management Services and to assist clients with government applications for stabilizing service benefits such as SNAP and LIHEAP, according to a news release.

The grant was made possible with the earnings from the John W. Squire Fund and Pane e Pesci Fund of the DuPage Foundation.

“With these funds, we will be able to bring awareness to its customers that West Suburban Community Pantry not only helps feed people but also helps them thrive beyond food,” Pantry Support Services Director Kristin Jachymiak said in the release. “WSCP’s support services allow customers to identify their own needs, and then case managers meet with them to begin addressing those needs. The counseling services give customers the support they need to manage the daily stresses of life. We are so grateful to DuPage Foundation for helping us offer these critical services.”

The pantry increases access to nutritious foods through the in-person Woodridge food pantry, virtual food pantry, senior home delivery and child nutrition programs in local school districts. WSCP supports families to reach a higher quality of life by providing access to community and government assistance as well as wellness workshops and counseling with a focus on crisis stabilization.

Visit www.wscpantry.org and Facebook and Instagram to learn more.