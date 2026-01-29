Chicago man detained, charged with fleeing police and burglarizing Hinsdale boutique

A judge has granted the state’s motion to detain a Chicago man ahead of his trial.

33-year-old Monroe Shivers is facing four felony charges, accused of fleeing police after robbing Hinsdale’s high-end Kelsey Resale Boutique around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

He and several other individuals, all wearing masks and gloves, kicked in the boutique’s door and stole various items, according to police reports, including luxury designer purses, jewelry, wallets, handbags, shoes and sunglasses.

Three of Shivers’ co-defendants, 32-year-old Cortney Shivers, 27-year-old Ronnie Hardy and 20-year-old Jeremiah Brown, were also arrested and are each charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor.

They were released pre-trial.

The next court appearance for all four defendants is scheduled for Feb. 23.

