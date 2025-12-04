Shaw Local

Suburban News

3 dead, including child, in fiery crash on I-290 in western suburbs

Emergency light

By Daily Herald Media Group

Three people were killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night on I-290, the Illinois State Police said.

The driver went off the road near the I-355 ramp and crashed into a bridge support, causing the car to burst into flames and killing two adults and a child in the car.

The crash occurred just before midnight and closed the westbound lanes for several hours.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

