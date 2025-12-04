3 dead, including child, in fiery crash on I-290 in western suburbs

Three people were killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night on I-290, the Illinois State Police said.

The driver went off the road near the I-355 ramp and crashed into a bridge support, causing the car to burst into flames and killing two adults and a child in the car.

The crash occurred just before midnight and closed the westbound lanes for several hours.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251204/article/three-people-killed-in-crash-on-i-290/