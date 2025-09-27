Car found submerged in Naperville pond held suspected human remains

A car that Naperville firefighters found in a pond during training exercises Thursday contained suspected human remains, according to a statement released Friday by Naperville and Berwyn police.

The 1992 Nissan Maxima was found submerged in Lake Osborne, which is south of the Naperville Public Safety Campus on Aurora Avenue. The remains inside the car had not been identified at the time of the statement, officials said.

Investigators linked a license plate number of the vehicle to an ongoing Berwyn police investigation into the disappearance of Hiep Luu, who was reported missing in 2003, officials said.

Naperville police divers returned to the scene Friday to search for additional evidence, authorities said.

Divers from the Naperville Fire Department conducted training exercises at Lake Osborne starting just before 11 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

After discovering the vehicle, Naperville police, detectives and crime scene investigators were called in. Police said the Maxima was removed from the pond at about 3:40 p.m.

Anyone with information on the death investigation was asked to call Naperville Police Investigations at (630) 420-4138.

For information relevant to the missing person case, call the Berwyn Investigations unit at 708-795-2160.

