Jenna Gordon belts walk-off home run, Downers Grove North rallies for crosstown win over Downers Grove South

Downers Grove North’s Jenna Gordon arrives at home plate to meet jubilant teammates after hitting a walk off home run ending a game against Downers Grove South on May 14, 2026 at McCollum Park in Downers Grove. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Jenna Gordon wondered if there was still more softball to play.

The Downers Grove North junior had already recorded two hits during her team’s crosstown softball matchup with Downers Grove South on Thursday night. Taking an aggressive approach to her final at-bat, Gordon took a first-pitch changeup as she hunted for a fastball.

She got one.

Putting her bat to the ball low and away, Gordon sent the ball beyond the center-field fence as her teammates swarmed out of the home dugout. Under the lights of McCollum Park and in front of a packed local crowd, Gordon’s two-run, walk-off homer lifted Downers Grove North to an 8-7 win over Downers Grove South.

She went 3 for 3 with three RBIs in the win.

“It didn’t feel real,” Gordon said. “I was like, ‘Are we going to play another inning or what’s happening?’ It was so much fun. I went in with a better approach than I usually do. I went in hunting a singular pitch instead of going up there and deciding in the moment. It was really important that we take home the victory for the north side.”

Downers Grove North pitcher Sophia Lawson picked up the win in relief in a game against Downers Grove South on May 14, 2026 at McCollum Park in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

It’s the fourth consecutive victory in the crosstown series for the Trojans (11-17), who didn’t flinch after the Mustangs (19-6) took a four-run lead in the top of the first inning. North hit four singles in the bottom half, where Ella Bonk slapped one through the middle for an RBI before Gordon sent one to center for an RBI two batters later.

“I was just thinking nice line drives and getting RBIs for my team,” said Bonk, who went 3 for 4 with two singles and a double. “It was our attitude. We brought the right attitude and the right mindset today. Every year, this is my absolute favorite game of the season. The town comes out, everybody’s here and we’re all so happy to be here.”

Altogether, North answered with four runs to make the score 4-4 after one frame. As the game transpired, South appeared primed to snap its crosstown losing streak. The Mustangs took a one-run lead in the top of the third, where Emily Hines delivered a two-out RBI single on a soft liner that floated over the gloves of two left-side infielders.

In the bottom half, South center fielder Jacklyn Meyers dove forward to make a stellar catch that prevented an extra-base hit for North’s Megan Meyer. While the play went as a sacrifice fly for Meyer, who tied the game at 5-5, the Mustangs retook control when Victoria Colorato launched a two-run homer over the center-field fence in the fourth.

Downers Grove South’s Victoria Colorato rounds second base after hitting a home run during a game against Downers Grove North on May 14, 2026 at McCollum Park in Downers Grove . (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

“I was waiting and letting the ball travel to me,” said Colorato, who went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the South offense. “That’s what I was focusing on today. We’ve got a good group of girls here, so if we start out strong, we keep it strong.”

The Mustangs, who rode an 11-game winning streak into Thursday’s crosstown matchup and averaged a staggering 13.4 runs per game over that streak, posted 12 hits in their matchup against North. But the Trojans wiggled around multiple jams, stranding two runners in the second and two more in the seventh to stay in striking distance.

Trailing 7-5 after Colorato’s home run, North inched closer when Mia Havrilla came through with a two-out RBI single in the sixth. South’s Paige Rook smacked a lead-off single and Alyse Carlson drew a two-out walk in the top of the seventh, but a ground ball to third ended South’s threat. Rook went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

“It was really just the help from my teammates,” Rook said. “In the on-deck circle, they said what was working from the pitcher, they said where the spots were. It was all about adjustments and where you’re putting your feet in the box. Even when you’re not hitting, you have to time up the pitcher and do whatever you can to put the ball in play.”

Meyers and Jordan Balsavich each collected two hits for South, which will host Lincoln-Way Central on Monday. North, which also recorded 12 hits, will face Wheaton Warrenville South on the road Friday.