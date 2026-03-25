IC Catholic Prep baseball walks off Timothy Christian in nine innings: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

IC Catholic Prep 6, Timothy Christian 5 (9 innings)

Ryan Putz’s bases-loaded walk scored Aaron Orozco with the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Orozco was 2 for 4 with a double and drove in a run for the Knights. Timothy Christian scored two runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.

St. Francis 10, Fenwick 9

Colin Frank had a walk-off single to cap off a three-run seventh inning for the Spartans (2-2) to come from behind to take down the Friars. Joey Zagotta finished with five RBIs and tied the game with a two-run single, his third hit of the game. Matthew Griifin drove in three runs on a three-run home run in the first inning.

Lyons 11, Hinsdale South 0 (5 innings)

Lou Ratcliffe had two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs, Blake Ragsdale was 2 for 4 with a double and run scored, and EJ Kuhlman was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Lions (3-0), who scored six runs in the third inning and four in the fourth.

Wheaton Academy 1, Montini 0

Lincoln Park led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, advanced to third on a bunt and ground ball and came in to score the winning run for the Warriors.

Wheaton Academy’s Charlie Scherer struck out four over five shutout innings, allowing three hits. TJ Sias was the winning pitcher for the Warriors (4-0) in relief, striking out three.

Downers Grove South 10, Wheaton North 4

James Sobkowiak doubled in two runs, and Luke Potter singled in two runs in the Mustangs’ six-run second inning. Aiden Kanazawa was 2 for 2 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI for Downers Grove South (1-2).

Wheaton Warrenville South 17, Waubonsie Valley 4

Caleb Mease was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Blake Snyder had two runs scored and two RBIs for the Tigers (1-0).

Benet 10, Oswego 0

The Redwings rolled to the nonconference win.

St. Ignatius 12, Willowbrook 2

Alek Ramey was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for Willowbrook (1-3).

Von Steuben 10, Westmont 1

Ricky Yenkin was 3 for 3 with a double and scored the lone run for Westmont (1-3).

Softball

Downers Grove North 9, Richards 5

Sophia Lawson had a two-run triple and Viktoria Czech a two-run single in a seven-run second inning for the Trojans (2-3). Ella Bonk was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs.

Glenbard West 17, Addison Trail 8

Laney Frank was 3 for 4 with a triple, four runs scored and three RBIs. Caroline Semprevivo was 3 for 6 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs as part of a 19-hit attack for the Hilltoppers (1-4).

Wheaton Warrenville South 13, Naperville North 6

Avery Arnold and Caroline Schulz homered, and Becca Chaney had three hits for the Tigers.

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Proviso West 25-12, 25-19

Emmett Foster-Simbulan had four kills, eight digs and three blocks; Owen Stauber three kills, 10 assists and five digs; and Aaron Gomez four digs and five aces for the Raiders (1-0).

Glenbard East d. Willowbrook 25-16, 25-22

Evan Kase had five kills and three aces, Mikey Tymoszenko five kills and Matt Ciesinski three kills for Willowbrook.

Girls Soccer

Benet 6, Metea Valley 0

Annie Fitzgerald scored three goals, Megan Bergman had a goal and an assist, and Ashley Polanco and Josie Cadden added goals for the Redwings (3-0-0) at the Wheaton North Kickoff Tournament.

Boys Lacrosse

Wheaton Academy 13, York 12

Jett Yaros scored five goals and Grant Adams four goals and two assists for the Warriors.