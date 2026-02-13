Name: Ellen Corley

What office are you seeking: U.S. Congress

What is your political party? Democratic

What is your current age? 70

Occupation and employer: Independent Marketing Research Consultant dba ResearchWorks

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: I am from Marietta, Georgia, Bronxville, New York and have lived in Chicago since 1995.

Campaign website: ellenois.net

Education: High School, Bronxville, NY, 1973, BA, Colgate University, Hamilton, NY, 1977, MED, Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA, 1982, MBA, University of Illiinois at Chicago, IL, 2003, CADC (Advanced Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor), Harold Washington College and Kennedy King College, City Colleges of Chicago

Community involvement: My primary Community Groups are currently the TruthActionProject.org - a group that meets on Zoom to get the President to open an investigation into the actual perpetrators behind the Covid Pandemic, 9/11, Iran Contra, and the Assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, and Malcolm X. The primary suspects are connected to Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, Ehud Barak, and President Donald Trump - all of whom are colluding to keep it covered up.

I also am a member of Saint Chrysostomon’s Episcopal Church and volunteer at a re-entry ministry for prisoners called Saint Leonards.

I am also a Member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and am applying for a Membership in Jamestowne Society where I hope to qualify through my relationship to three important first families of Virginia - Pocahantas’ Aunt Cleopatra, Haute Wyatt - Anglican minister and brother of the first Governor of Virginia - Francis Wyatt, and Richard Lee, the first Attorney General of Virginia and great grandfather of Robert E. Lee.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have dated Luke Matthews for 25 years and consider him my life partner though we are not married.

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. House?

To be on the House Oversight committee to get an official Truth and Reconciliation Hearing on all those who colluded with the Epstein cabal’s plan for world domination

To put into law requirement that all Israeli lobbyists affiliated with AIPAC be registered on the Foreign Agents Registration Act

To open an investigation into the connections between the theft of the Inslaw PROMIS software by Israel’s Military Intelligence heads, Rafi Eitan and Ehud Barak and Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Thiel’s Palantir and the billionaires known as the PayPal Mafia and the current $40 trillion in debt.

To get America to reinstate the Glass Steagall Act, the McDade Murtha Honest Services Act, and remove Citizens United and reinvest in the EPA and reinstate National Reproductive Rights act and Women’s Equal Rights Amendment.

What specific local issues in this district will guide your work in Congress?

The threat of Trump’s and Homeland Security’s use of the surge of ICE “officials” violating the rights of apparently undocumented citizens and protestors including murdering a Chicago man like the murder of the Minnesota protestors and the corrupt Trump administrations claiming they have immunity from prosecution has been the biggest local issue of the last few months.

The way the lack of accountability for the powerful oligarchs who have taken over our government and run our republic as if we are occupied by a globalist empire is an growing concerns given that our government is not prosecuting itself for its state crimes against democracy despite steady flow of revelations coming to light regarding the connections between Jeffrey Epstein and the perpetrators of global forever war being waged by Israel and the US and the UK.

We also have a very weak economy among the very poor blacks and immigrants and our government officials are basically aligned with/ captured by the Big Tech Oligarchs through AIPAC.

There is also a very disturbing pattern emerging that is only getting worse wherein our two Party’s blaming each other rather than seeing that the way they have been divided into separate echo chambers is the problem.

What federal funding priorities would you advocate for this district, including infrastructure needs like roads, bridges, broadband, and transit?

It seems that our roads and bridges have been invested in over the last few years. What concerns me is that too much spending has been done on police and ICE and surveillance fusion center pushing total information awareness programs like Palantir. Our biggest problem is that we are been defrauded by our own government that is basically sending our 40 trillion in debt to Israeli - American ultra-Zionist billionaires - and they have put into state constitutions in 37 states the dangerous laws saying that anyone who speaks out in a way that is “anti-Zionist” is guilty of anti-Semitic hate speech which is false and dangerous.

How will you prioritize the concerns of your district versus the priorities of your party?

I would prioritize the unmet needs of humans whose rights are being violated by the incumbent politicians like Mike Quigley who are prioritizing concerns of our district and our party and not doing anything like speaking out about the way they are allowing a neoFascist state to violate the rights of “others”. I am running as a Democrat because I tried to run as a Green and came to see that the deck is stacked such that a third party couldn’t get more that a low percent of the vote.

Has Congress given up its Article I powers during the Trump administration? How would you restore congressional authority?

Here is a great answer from ChatGPT:

“The Constitution is clear: Article I gives Congress the power to tax, spend, regulate commerce, and declare war. Over the years — under presidents of both parties — Congress has gradually handed more of that authority to the executive branch. During the administration of <span class=“hover:entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”><span class=“whitespace-normal”>Donald Trump</span></span>, we saw that trend accelerate in areas like tariffs, emergency declarations, and military actions without fresh congressional approval. But this isn’t about one president. It’s about whether Congress is willing to do its job.

If I’m elected, I will work to reclaim Article I authority — by requiring congressional approval for long-term tariffs, reforming the National Emergencies Act so emergencies expire unless Congress renews them, repealing outdated war authorizations, and strengthening subpoena enforcement. No president — Republican or Democrat — should be able to bypass the legislative branch.

This isn’t about weakening a president. It’s about restoring the balance of power the Framers intended. Our system only works when ambition counteracts ambition. Congress must stop outsourcing responsibility and start exercising it.”

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

I am opposed to U.S. intervention in Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela. My strategy for dealing with this is to expose that this crazy foreign policy is being driven by corrupt technocrats with loyalty to Israel and the same Rothschild Inc./ City of London/ Bank of International Settlements (BIS) Central Banking interests that tricked us into World War I and World War II.

We must open a Hearing on the Cold War and expose the way we have been tricked into these kinds of Deep State Covert Military Intelligence driven activities through something like the McCarthy House of UnAmerican Activities hearings.

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

No president should have unlimited unilateral authority to order major military strikes or detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization — except in narrow, clearly defined emergency circumstances involving an imminent threat to the United States.

Do you believe any conduct of the current administration needs to be investigated?

Yes. I have been researching the new field of scholarship started by Peter Dale Scott of Berkeley called the Deep State for more than six years now with a specific focus on the way that the “misappropriation” of the PROMIS - Prosecutors Management Information System by the Reagan Administration’s CIA and DOJ that misappropriated the software to Israel’s military intelligence.

As it turns out, the revelations that are coming out now thanks to Thomas Massie’s and Rho Khanna’s Epstein Papers Transparancy Act are exposing exactly who the perpetrators of this plot to bring about the Fourth Reich by the Intelligence Agencies and the large bankers on Wall Street and the City of London are and it turns out they were all part of the same Deep State network of billionaires centering around Jeffrey Epstein who are now in the highest positions of power. In other words, we need to impeach so many of these top government officials that I think we need something like a Truth and Reconciliation commission process that has been used in 60 countries to remove the Nazi’s from power by requiring them to tell the whole truth about how their “game” worked and who was involved. In other words, we must make breaking their wall of silence mandatory rather than letting them continue to require those implicated in these state crimes against democracy to be silent as is the little known practice in America today.

Has the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gone too far in its recommendations?

Yes. We should open a hearing on that as soon as the Democrats take power in November 2026. I would like to take a leadership position in this - ideally by being elected to be the Democratic Party Candidate for my Congressional 5th District.

How will you work across the aisle to pass legislation?

I come from a very Republican family in both Georgia and Bronxville, New York so I would treat the others like members of my family. I think we should all consider ourselves as Independents and would like to share the wisdom of this philosophy with others in whatever way I can. Ideally, I think we need to make political parties illegal - especially given how both parties and the media have been captured by the real enemies of the people - the Oligarchs / Plutocrats who are acting above the law. One idea is to make term limits mandatory and to enforce anti-censorship, anti-corruption regulations like we used to have with the Federal Communications Commission before the CIA under William Casey dismantled it.

Do you support term limits for House members, and if so, what limits?

Yes. I do support term limits for House members. I would need to research this. Maybe two terms maximum. We also need more oversight to make it easier to force a House member to stop down if there is any evidence of their corruption. We really need Administrative Laws against things like hiding a crime by saying a document is Classified for National Security to be enforced as well.

What is your stance on border security and immigration reform?

I actually believe we should have open borders and make Trump’s and the Republican’s use of the Border issue as a political weapon to be made illegal. It seems to me that the way that Trump’s and the Republican’s are acting in concert on their concern about borders is essentially the same policy that the Nazi’s used to ethnically cleanse Germany that led to the Holocaust. It is horrifying that Israel and the U.S. and the Western powers are using this Nazi Fascist policy now and my intention is to expose it in some kind of Hearing on the Cold War.

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

Yes. I believe we need something like Medicare for All. I have heard that the ideal is the Single Payer system - since Medicare is too bound to the undue influence of the big corporate interests and Big Pharma. We really need anti-trust laws to be enforced, but that would require the Federalist Society Jurists to be exposed for their long term plan to not enforce any anti-trust laws going back to Robert Bork.

What should Congress do to address healthcare affordability?

I think the Single Payer system would be ideal.

Also, I would defer to the wisdom of ChatGPT for a more pragmatic strategy:

Healthcare affordability is a pricing and accountability problem, not a patient problem. I support expanding Medicare’s ability under theInflation Reduction Actto negotiate more prescription drug prices, cracking down on anti-competitive hospital mergers through stronger enforcement by theFederal Trade Commission, and closing loopholes in theAffordable Care Actto cap out-of-pocket costs so families aren’t insured in name only. We must enforce real price transparency, end surprise billing, and stop patent abuses that delay lower-cost generics. My goal is simple: lower costs by restoring competition, demanding transparency, and protecting patients from predatory pricing—without sacrificing quality or choice.

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.? How should public health policy be managed?

I am an anti-vax Democrat and I continually advocate to my NWSOFA Indivisible group of pro-Vax Democrats that we need to have a formal panel kind of debate on the question of whether mRNA vaccines are safe and effective. I have six years of research proving that they aren’t but it is very difficult to even broach the subject with my Democratic friends.

I think the problem is that YouTube and NPR and other “liberal” media are violating the spirit of the FCC Fairness Doctrine and they need to be prosecuted for censoring mountains of information about the known fact that the mRNA vaccines cause the horrifying rise of adverse events including cancer, alzheimers, autism, infertility ... the list goes on. Also, it has recently come out that the whole pandemic was planned by Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates but the US media is not covering it. That needs to be prosecuted.

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

I think AI should be managed as a public utility. It definitely needs to be managed so as to prevent the oligarchs from using it to perceptually program the masses into being dumbed down and unable to understand that we are being programed by these privately “competing” AI systems that are dangerously using up our energy resources. We really have let predatory capitalism take over our social conscience in America - which is basically the existential problem I am running for Congress to stop.

If Democrats win the House in 2026, how do you feel about calls for impeaching President Trump?

I think we should have done it in October 2026. I would love to lead this effort. I have collected hundreds of books and articles on the problem and can only conclude that the former impeachment of Trump was deliberately designed to fail - problem because of the undue influence of the Israel AIPAC lobby.

If Democrats win the House, what issues should oversight committees investigate first?

The connections between Jeffrey Epstein, William Barr, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the abuses of power by Republican Justice Department and CIA starting with the Republican’s pushing through the National Security Act of 1947 in collusion with Hitler’s Head of Intelligence against Russia - Reinhard Gehlen. The facts supporting that have been long known from books like John Loftus’ America’s Nazi Secret and Fletcher Prouty’s “The Secret Team”, but the neoConservative’s and the ultra-Zionist Mega group lobby have kept it from being prosecuted by infiltrating the Justice Department with corrupt proto-Fascist influencers like Roy Cohn Alan Dershowitze and other Jeffrey Epstein’s Luciferian cult. A major reason I believe that I am the best candidate for this Congressional race is that I have been researching how the cybertechnology theft of the PROMIS software by the criminal right wing Likud party of Israel under the influence of Netanyahu in Israel and Rahm Emanuel in the US, both of whose fathers were followers of the terrorist Revisionist Zionist party founder - Ze’ev Jabotinsky.

What issues, if any, do you agree with Republicans on?

I agree with them on the way that they are vaccine skeptics and put vaccine skeptics like Robert Kennedy Jr. in a position where he can gradually allow public opinion to come around to understanding the wisdom of this Republican Party wisdom. I also agree that Republican’s have been right about how crazy it is for Liberals and Democrats to be so “deranged” that they refuse to consider the evidence proving that these mRNA vaccines were designed to kill by our own Dr. Fauci who investigators proved was pushing killer treatments for AIDS like AZT and was trying to push a vaccine for AIDS back in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

It is important for me to note that I agreed with Republicans on more issues back in the Reagan era myself. Once I started researching the Deep State as it was under the Reagan administration, I came to see that they really have been a Jeffrey Epstein kind of front as a party under people like Reagan, Bush, and Kissinger who appeared to be congeniel and smart, but in fact, were run by psychopaths if they weren’t psychopath’s themselves and were just devoid of consciences as John Dean described in his book, Conservatives without Consciences.

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

No. I think we need to open a major special select oversight committee on this now that we have evidence of how it was billionaires like Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, Les Wexner and the politicians that they backed like George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, and now Trump again that orchestrated this rich get richer/ poor get poorer scheme by ending Glass Steagall and allowing private equity and hedge funds like Blackstone and Vanguard to buy up so many homes.

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

No. What most people don’t know is that bad ideas like expanding work requirements for SNAP recipients is part of the larger anti-human rights agenda of the reactionary neocon extremist of the Newt Gingrich/ Dick Armey Contract with America that the Republican Congress pushed through in 1995 and blamed on Bill Clinton. That same Contract with America also pushed through the Telecommunications Act which enabled the media monopoly to morph into the propaganda and disinformation echo chamber system we have today as well as the horribly National Security Revitalization Act which enabled NATO to be financially “partnered” with the UN such that now 3/5 of all spending on the UN peacekeeping now goes to NATO war-making and empire building and corrupt terrorist regime change operations.

Specifically, the problem of with applying this work requirement for SNAP recipients is that there are no jobs to be had for SNAP recipients. I heard today that the unemployment rate for teenagers looking for their first job is 76 percent.The problem is policies like these are developed by people like Netanyahu and Jeffrey Epstein who actually want the “lower classes” to starve to death like they have starved the Palestinians to death for two and a half years now despite that it was credibly reported six months ago that Netanyahu created the October 7th attack as a false flag operation that would be the pretext he needed to wage his Geneva convention war crime operation on Gaza so he could turn it into their Riviera and collect on the Leviathan Oil and Gas operations that Netanyahu and the US and Egypt signed on the week before October 7th.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

I don’t have any. I am self-funding this off my inheritance and have only spend a few hundred dollars here and there for my un-employed volunteers to help me get signatures and build a web site. I have thought about fundraising, but in truth believe that taking any outside monies would corrupt my candidacy. I believe we must get money out of elections and need to overturn Citizens United but can’t do it because as Thomas Massie told Tucker Carlson, 98 percent of those in Congress have AIPAC baby sitters who dictate what policies they can and cannot support. This is why America is now a war criminal state complict in violating the Geneva Convention against wrongfully imprisoning and starving civilian population.

Also, I must say that I think Shaw Media should know what I learned from an Independent Voters of Illinois Board Member. Apparently, the last time Mike Quigley or his campaign manager filled out a questionnaire for the Independent Voters of Illinois, they wrote in that they believed America should withdraw from the Geneva Convention presumably to make it legal from them to commit war crimes like they are doing with Israel in Palestine and reportedly the Ukraine War which insiders have told me Israel was perpetrating since 2014 with the Bandera neoNazi’s that Putin named as a reason for his military operation. This is something that we need our newspapers to expose so that we can get honest, moral, humanitarian, anti-corruption, anti-war people like me in Congress.

How would you reform U.S. trade policy so that farms don’t need repeated bailouts from tariff impacts?

I would end Trump’s insane unConstitutional tariff policy altogether. I can’t imagine that any honest economist would have told Trump that they would help the economy or be legal or advisable in any way. A good way to start this process would be to open an investigation into Howard Ludnik, Trump’s Commerce Department Secretary who has a mansion next door to Jeffrey Epstein’s in New York that he got for $10 dollars. We should also bring before the Oversight Committee Wilbur Ross who was Trump’s Commerce Secretary in this first term whose conflict of interest is that as the Representative of Rothschild Inc. in the 1990’s, was the one who bailed out Trump who was bankrupted by his Taj Mahal boondoggle in Atlantic City. It is interesting that Epstein recorded himself representing himself to Ehud Barak, the former Israeli Defense Minister and Israeli Prime Minister, as a Representative of Rothschild Inc. as he proceeded to advise Barak that he could place him on the Board of Peter Thiel’s Palantir in 2014 before Palantir went public and became the 377 billion corporation is now. This connection between Palantir, Epstein, Barak and Peter Thiel really needs to be investigated and put out of business because Palantir’s Total Information Awareness surveillance system is the ultimate secret weapon that has brought on and perpetrated the dirty forever wars of terror in violation of Geneva Conventions and basic Human Rights codes of conduct like we have in the Ukraine, Gaza, and will have in Iran, China, and Russia and ultimately could very well lead to Israel exercising its Samson Option and using its secret Dimona nuclear missles to blow up the world if America or any nation tries to stop them. It was verified by former Mossad agent who exposed the way Israel’s Mossad really operates, Ari Ben Menasche, who wrote Gideon’s Army and “Robert Maxwell: Israel’s Super Spy” that he was sure that Israel and Netanyahu really would blow up the world with their 200 nuclear missiles pointed at the U.S. if we tried to not go to war with Iran. The only option he could think of to stop them would be to assassinate Netanyaju. That is an option we should consider which is another reason I want to get the nomination.