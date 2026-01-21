Hayden Schroeder’s 33 points lead Wheaton Academy to 3OT win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Wheaton Academy 75, Christ the King 67 (3OT)

Hayden Schroeder poured in 33 points to lead the Warriors (12-8, 3-2) to the Chicagoland Christian Conference win in West Chicago. Donell Ausley added 14 points and Tyler Anderson 13 for Wheaton Academy.

Glenbard West 67, Oak Park-River Forest 55

Brady Johnson scored 19 points and Josh Abushanab 18 for the Hilltoppers (8-10, 4-2 West Suburban Silver) in Glen Ellyn.

Lemont 74, Argo 42

Zene Schneider scored 18 points and Ryan Crane 17 for Lemont (13-7, 7-0).

Nazareth 42, Montini 34

The Roadrunners picked up their fourth straight win, beating the Broncos.

Girls Basketball

Glenbard West 50, Wheaton North 43

The Hilltoppers held on for the nonconference win.

Girls Bowling

Hinsdale South 2,251, Willowbrook 2,147

Liz Pettinger bowled Willowbrook’s high series of 478 and high game of 182.