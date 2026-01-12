ICE protest draws hundreds to downtown La Grange

Laura K. Johnson was one of nearly 900 people to participate Sunday in a protest against ICE and the Trump administration held in downtown La Grange. (Photo Steve Metsch)

Laura K. Johnson, 51, of Countryside, was happy to be in downtown La Grange Jan. 11 for the latest protest against the Trump Administration and ICE agents.

It was one of more than 1,000 such “ICE Out For Good Weekend of Action” protests held nationwide. Indivisible West Suburban Chicago, which has about 2,500 members, organized this protest.

Johnson held a sign reading “Abolish ICE for GOOD” her clever reference to Renee Nicole Good, the Minnesota woman shot to death by an ICE agent after she allegedly tried to run him down with her vehicle.

“I’m here because I think what ICE is doing is wrong and I feel all humans are legal,” Johnson said. “Kidnapping people off the streets because of their race isn’t ethical. And I also am appalled by what happened to Renee Nicole Good as she was trying to protect her community.”

Johnson dislikes how “it’s been spun by the people in power to make (Good) look like the bad guy.

“People getting shot in the streets by masked thugs who were hired by our president,” Johnson said, shaking her head.

Atop her head was a hat that belonged to her late father Stanley Johnson whom, she said, would approve of her being there.

“My dad was super involved when he was alive. I wore his hat because he was a fighter, a strong proponent for equal rights for people, human rights,” she said.

Johnson was among the 858 people who marched silently in downtown La Grange on Sunday.

“That’s three times as many people who signed up,” said Mary Ann Quinlan, who is on the leadership team of Indivisible West Suburban Chicago.“It was very short notice,” Quinlan, 68, of Western Springs, said, noting the protest was not announced until Jan. 9.

“People really care. People are fed up because ICE is operating outside of their authority. (Laws) do apply but they don’t pay any attention. That’s the point, I think” she said.

ICE is short of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, often putting into custody undocumented immigrants.

Good, who has been called a “domestic terrorist” by the Trump Administration, was shot three times in the face.

“When you look at the video, it appears a crime has been committed,” Ernie Kaminski, 69, of Riverside, said while holding his sign that read “Defund ICE.”

Before the march, a couple speakers addressed the crowd from the steps of First Congregational Church of La Grange at the southeast corner of Cossitt Avenue and La Grange Road.

Indivisible member Betsy Shea, 49, of La Grange, said ICE agents “are endangering our communities.”

“We are here today to demand accountability for the killings and an end to ICE and Customs and Border Protection agency raids. We will not sit by when violence goes unanswered and our communities are terrorized,” Shea said.

Sunday’s march “sends a strong message,” said Shea, who led an a capella version of Woody Guthrie’s folk song “This Land is Your Land” with the poignant lyric “this land was made for you and me.”

One especially somber moment was the reading of the names of 32 people who died in 2025 while in ICE custody.

Jon Platt, 74, of Brookfield, also of Indivisible, recalled that when he was a social worker at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, “we treated everybody equally.”

“In those 10 years, I never heard anyone in that hospital staff ever complain that immigrants were taking up our resources. Never,” Platt said.

Protestors quietly marched north on La Grange Road from Cossitt up to Burlington Avenue where they crossed La Grange Road and returned south back to Cossitt.

Holding a sign that read “Accountability Now,” Denise Carlson, “65-ish,” of La Grange said “you’ve got to keep it going” regarding protests against the Trump Administration and ICE.

She compared the protests to trying to get all the Epstein files adding, “you’ve got to keep pushing.”