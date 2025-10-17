Demonstrators set for Saturday’s No Kings rallies throughout DuPage County

A crowd chants "No Kings" while participating in a June No Kings rally in Elmhurst. The city is one of several DuPage County locations where Saturday's No Kings demonstrations are scheduled to occur. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Dubbed as the largest mass demonstration in the history of the United States, this Saturday’s No Kings Rally has more than 2,500 events planned around the country and west suburban Chicago is no exception.

Protests organized by Indivisible DuPage are planned for ten locations along Roosevelt Road in Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Lombard and Villa Park beginning at 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Each spot has a designated theme such as justice, freedom, free speech, clean air and water, fair elections, due process, health care, equality, peace and democracy.

Part of a national movement of more than 6,000 chapters across the nation who have the common goal of resisting the agenda of President Trump agenda, Indivisible DuPage organized the protests with the collaboration of the Glen Ellyn branch of the League of Women Voters, the College of DuPage Faculty Association and Indivisible Illinois.

The increased presence of ICE raids throughout the Chicago region including the western suburbs has led to an increase in number of locations and expected attendees for the Saturday event.

“We are spreading a message at each intersection,” said said Julie Kelly, an organizer with Indivisible DuPage.

“We have seen tremendous interest,” she said. “We are looking forward to a positive, nonviolent, civil event.”­

In Elmhurst, the No Kings event is organized by Progressive for Change, an organization dedicated to cultivating an inclusive, informed and engaged Elmhurst.

Progressive for Change member and Elmhurst resident Jon Baker said more than 1,400 individuals attended the first No Kings Rally in June.

Around the country more than five million Americans gathered at more than 2,000 No Kings protests

The Elmhurst event will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Elmhurst City Hall, 209 N. York St.

Baker anticipates a large crowd “because they are outraged over what the Trump administration is doing to this country in terms of attacking our democracy and assaulting our rights.”

In addition, he said that the threats to cuts in social security, Medicaid and Medicare are concerning citizens.

Other area protests include events at the northeast corner of Janes and Boughton in Bolingbrook at 11 a.m. and at Naperville’s Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., from noon until 2 p.m.

A protest is also planned for La Grange on LaGrange Road between Cossitt and Goodman avenues from 11 to 12:30 p.m.