Elmhurst History Museum explores Chicago’s 1933-34 Century of Progress World’s Fair

The Elmhurst History Museum has opened “World of Tomorrow: A Century of Progress,” an exhibit celebrating the 1933-34 Century of Progress International Exposition in Chicago.

The fair drew a record 39 million visitors and showcased the city’s transformation from frontier town to modern metropolis during the Great Depression.

Held on more than 400 acres along Chicago’s lakefront, the Century of Progress was Chicago’s second world’s fair in 40 years, marking the city’s centennial. It lifted spirits with technological innovations and a distinctive design style, reflected in the many souvenirs collected by attendees.

The exhibit features a rich collection of artifacts, including:

Toys and collectibles from the Island of Enchantment, the fair’s children’s area on the Midway

Souvenirs from the International Pavilion representing countries like Paris, Belgium and Japan

A fair staff uniform worn by Elmhurst resident Carl Bucholz, who worked as a cashier during the fair

Scrapbooks from fair workers filled with photos, diary entries and keepsakes

Memorabilia from the recreated Fort Dearborn and Abraham Lincoln Log Cabin

Visitors can also take part in related programs and events, including:

An October bus tour to Century of Progress homes in Beverly Shores, Indiana

A gallery talk with exhibit curator Sarah Cox on Nov. 2

A family-friendly Hands-On History Day on Nov. 8

Lectures on the MLB All-Star Game’s origins at the fair (Oct. 26) and on Sally Rand, a famous fair performer (Nov. 16)

The exhibit runs through Jan. 4, 2026. Admission to the Elmhurst History Museum is free. Hours are 1–5 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, closed Mondays. For tickets and more information, visit elmhursthistory.org.