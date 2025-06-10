Sudden closing of Emmett’s Brewing Co. in Downers Grove surprises longtime customers

A Downers Grove eatery quietly closed its doors June 1, a move that came as a bit of a surprise to its staff and longtime loyal customers.

“After 21 years and over a million beers together ...” Emmett’s Brewing Co. announced on Facebook that it was closing its doors immediately.

Among those sadden by the closure was Downers Grove’s Sayard Rucinski, who had her “first Downers Grove beer” at the dining establishment.

“It was kind of our bar the whole time it was open. Five or six years in a row, we did New Year’s Eve there,” Rucinski said.

Rucinski said she and her husband, Alex, enjoyed the brewery’s 1 A.M. ale years ago while attending Heritage Fest.

For many years, Alex Rucinski met at Emmett’s with his board game group.

The sudden closure was something of a “shock” to Sayard Rucinski.

“We have gone to beer dinners there and other events there over time. We would have thought there would have been a heads up or a goodbye celebration,” she said.

Rucinski also reminisced about Emmett’s longtime bartender Elvin.

“He knew us from before we had kids,” she said.

“We hope whatever comes in there is family-friendly, affordable and good,” she said.

On June 1, the restaurant announced its closure on Facebook, thanking its customers for an “unforgettable run.”

Known for its upscale casual fare and award-winning handcrafted beer, the restaurant and brewing company followed up two days later on Facebook with more details regarding the closing.

“We didn’t make this decision lightly, and we didn’t give advance notice because over the years we’ve learned that sometimes a quiet and respectful goodbye protects our guests, our team and the business from unintended consequences. That said, we know it also left some of our most loyal staff and patrons surprised, and for that, we’re truly sorry,” according to a statement on Facebook.

“To those who’ve expressed hurt or frustration, we hear you. But we also want to gently share a truth that’s rarely visible from the outside. For years, especially since COVID, we’ve carried this location not for profit, but for people. Payroll was met, vendors were paid, taxes submitted, rent honored–even when it meant sacrificing personally. Our priority has always been to take care of others first, even when it left us completely drained. This decision wasn’t about greed, it was about finally accepting that love and effort alone couldn’t save a business that needed more than we had left to give.

“To the team members who showed up day after day, through every season of change, you have our deepest gratitude. You made this place what it was. And to our loyal guests and neighbors, thank you for being part of the Emmett’s family.”

Emmett’s Brewing Company Chief Executive Officer Rob Kwiatek said via email that no additional comment was available on the closure.

Emmett’s began in 1999 after its founder Andy Burns first became exposed to home brewing beer while working as a carpenter’s assistant during the summer while a student at Marquette University.

Burns, his family and a group of investors opened the first Emmett’s Brewery, which was named after the founder’s grandfather, Emmett Burns, on Main Street in West Dundee.

The restaurant’s West Dundee and Palatine locations will remain open.