Downers Grove North names next science department chair

Brian Glasby will serve as next science department chair at Downers Grove North High School.

Glasby succeeds Mike Heinz, who will retire after 14 years as department chair following the school year. Glasby takes on his new position effective July 1.

Glasby has taught science since 2009, most recently at Naperville North High School and Lincoln Junior High School in Naperville. He was also the assistant principal at Lincoln.

Glasby received a bachelors’ degree in microbiology from Michigan State University, a master’s degree in science education from the University of Central Florida and a master’s degree in educational leadership from North Central College.